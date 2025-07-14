Isan Diaz Named Texas League Player of the Week

July 14, 2025 - Texas League (TL)

Northwest Arkansas Naturals infielder Isan Diaz

SPRINGDALE, Ark. - Minor League Baseball announced the Pitcher and Player of the Week honors today for July 7th through July 13th in each of the respective Player Development Leagues and Naturals' infielder Isan Diaz was named the Texas League Player of the Week for his performance last week against the Midland RockHounds (Double-A Athletics).

In five games at Arvest Ballpark, Diaz hit .438 (7-for-16) with three home runs - including his first multi-homer game with the Naturals on Sunday, July 13th - four walks, five runs scored, six RBI, and a stolen base. The Puerto Rico native has played in seven games with the Naturals after being signed by the Kansas City Royals as a Minor League Free Agent on July 4th.

The veteran left-handed hitter is hitting .417 (9-for-22) in those seven games - all coming at Arvest Ballpark - with a double, three homers, seven RBI, six runs scored, an OBP of .517, SLG of .846, and an OPS of 1.381. Diaz has logged 737 games in the Minor Leagues during his career and also has played in 137 Major League games as he spent time with the Miami Marlins (2019-2021) as well as time with the San Francisco Giants and Detroit Tigers during the 2023 season.

It is the 44th time in franchise history that a Naturals' player has won the Player of the Week award, the last being Peyton Wilson earlier this year for his play the week of April 14th.

Left-hander Diego Barrera of the Midland RockHounds (Double-A Athletics) was named the Texas League's Pitcher of the Week, after earning a win and striking out four in five innings of scoreless relief in a pair of games against Northwest Arkansas at Arvest Ballpark.

The Naturals are the Double-A Affiliate of the Kansas City Royals and play at Arvest Ballpark in Springdale, Arkansas. For more information, including tickets, groups, stats, and more, visit NWANaturals.com, and follow us @NWANaturals (X/Instagram) and Facebook.com/Naturals.

