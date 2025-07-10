Johnson and Ruta Homer in Naturals 6-3 Loss against Midland

July 10, 2025 - Texas League (TL)

Northwest Arkansas Naturals News Release







SPRINGDALE, AR - Justin Johnson and Sam Ruta each hit solo home runs in the Northwest Arkansas Naturals (6-9, 39-45) 6-3 loss to Midland RockHounds (5-10, 44-40). The two sides continue their series Friday night at Arvest Ballpark in Springdale, Arkansas, with a 7:05 PM CT first pitch.

Steven Zobac started the game for Northwest Arkansas by striking out the side in the top of the first. In the home half of the inning Johnson tattooed a solo home run over the left field wall. Gavin Cross followed with a walk and moved to second on Jordan Groshans' infield single. Dustin Dickerson brought in Cross with an RBI double that put NWA up 2-0. Midland tallied a pair of their own in the top of the second inning which tied the game, 2-2.

In the top of the fourth inning, Midland went up 3-2. Ruta answered for the Naturals with a one-out solo homer in the bottom of the frame that tied things up, 3-3.

The RockHounds pounced on Naturals' relief pitcher Cruz Noriega in the top of the seventh inning. Midland scored three runs on a trio of singles and a walk to take a 6-3 lead. The score held there, and the Midland RockHounds took down the Northwest Arkansas Naturals for the first time this series, 6-3. The Nats still lead the series halfway through, 2-1.

Northwest Arkansas continues their series on Friday, July 10, against the Midland RockHounds at Arvest Ballpark in Springdale, Arkansas. The contest's first pitch is scheduled for 7:05 PM CT. Fans can follow the action with the Voice of the Naturals, Shawn Murnin, on MiLB.TV, MLB.TV, the MiLB and MLB Apps, and nwanaturals.com with a subscription. Free audio is available through the MiLB App and team website, and fans can also stream for free on the Bally Sports Live app.







Texas League Stories from July 10, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.