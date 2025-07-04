Frisco Shut out by Arkansas on Fourth of July

NORTH LITTLE ROCK, Arkansas - The Frisco RoughRiders were blanked by the Arkansas Travelers 2-0 on Friday evening from Dickey-Stephens Park.

Frisco (3-7, 41-37) starter David Davalillo pitched four no-hit innings, fanning five on 53 pitches. After walking his first batter of the game, he retired his final 12 batters.

Arkansas (7-3, 42- tacked on two runs in the bottom of the sixth inning when Axel Sanchez drilled an RBI double and Bill Knight rolled an RBI fielder's choice to take a 2-0 lead.

Travelers reliever Charlie Beilenson worked a 1-2-3 top of the ninth to secure his first Double-A save.

Travelers reliever Taylor Floyd (4-2) earned the win, fanning five over two scoreless innings. Arkansas starter Adam Seminaris whiffed six over 5.2 shutout frames.

RoughRiders reliever Jackson Kelley (0-1) picked up the loss, yielding two runs while striking out three over two innings.

Keyber Rodriguez and Sebastian Walcott both went 2-for-4, combining for four of Frisco's seven hits.

Notes to Know:

-The RoughRiders lost despite outhitting the Travelers 7-2. Frisco is now 28-8 when outhitting its opponent in 2025.

-Frisco's retired 15 consecutive Travelers, their longest streak since LHP Kohl Drake sent down 16-straight batters in the Riders no-hitter at San Antonio on May 7th.

-Since June 17th, Rodriguez ranks third in Minor League Baseball with a .455 batting average.

Frisco and Arkansas battle at 7:05 pm. on Saturday, July 5th from Dickey-Stephens Park in North Little Rock, Arkansas.

RoughRiders LHP Mitch Bratt (4-2, 2.65) takes the hill against Travelers RHP Dylan File (4-1, 4.99).

