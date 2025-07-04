Hooks Use Thriller, Blowout to Sweep July 4th Doubleheader against Missions

SAN ANTONIO - An Independence Day doubleheader featured a sweep for the Corpus Christi Hooks (6-4, 28-50) against the San Antonio Missions (4-6, 43-36).

The first game, which began in San Antonio on July 3 before it got suspended due to weather, resumed on July 4 in Corpus Christi and saw the Hooks squeak out a 5-4 win despite being down to their final strike. The Missions had been 31-0 when leading after eight innings, but the Hooks gave them their first blemish when Orlando Martinez tied the game with a two-out triple ahead of a Luis Baez game-winning single against Jake Higginbotham.

Corpus Christi then put the hammer down in the nightcap as they ran away with a 7-0 win. Zach Cole homered again, his second of the day and fourth of the week, and Pascanel Ferrras finished a triple shy of the cycle to power the Hooks' attack against Enmanuel Pinales and the Missions.

July 3 Continuation

Both sides threatened in the early innings, but Corpus Christi broke through against Jagger Haynes in the fourth with Garret Guillemette's two-run homer onto the left-field berm. Haynes limited the Hooks to just those two runs and got two outs in the fifth before Jared Kollar took over to finish the frame.

Kollar did record the final out, but as the Missions came up to bat in the home half of the fifth, a storm hit San Antonio. The tarp covered the field for a one hour and 19-minute rain delay before the umpires suspended the game. Wade Bowen still performed after the game, and a spectacular fireworks show took place before 7,146 fans at Wolff Stadium-the largest crowd of the season in San Antonio-but the game had to be picked up in Corpus Christi.

Nic Swanson kicked off the resumed gamed instead of the Hooks' original starter, Joey Mancini, who had tossed four scoreless innings in San Antonio. Swanson immediately gave up a run when Nerwilian Cedeño, who doubled, stole third and then scored on an errant throw. As the game went into the sixth by the bay, the Hooks led 2-1.

Josč Geraldo escaped trouble in the sixth, but Cole sent out his third homer of the week in the seventh to give the Hooks a 3-1 advantage. San Antonio answered quickly, however, and in a big way. With the corners covered, Sanabria shot a ball that kept carrying the opposite way and eventually banged off the foul pole. His three-run blast catapulted the Missions ahead 4-3.

With San Antonio now ahead, Stephen Jones entered for the eighth. He erased a lead-off walk with a 6-4-3 double play to keep the new lead intact. The Missions threatened in the bottom of the eighth, but Swanson stranded a runner at second to send things to the ninth.

Jones began the frame by again walking the first batter, and a passed ball moved Bryce Willits to second. Wes Clarke lined a ball that seemed destined for the outfield, but shortstop Wyatt Hoffman leapt high in the air to haul it in. After the dazzling play, the Missions called upon Higginbotham. A wild pitch advanced Willits to third, so the infield crept in. Cole lined it hard, again to shortstop, where Hoffman reeled it in. Higginbotham got to two strikes on Martinez, but with the game on the line, Martinez laced a game-tying triple to the right-center field gap. On the very next pitch, Baez blooped a single to right that gave Corpus Christi a 5-4 lead.

The Hooks left two more on base, but they now led with three more outs to get. Alimber Santa grabbed those three outs in order, securing the 5-4 win for Corpus Christi.

July 4 Game

Trey Dombrowski and Pinales each made it through three scoreless innings, but the Corpus Christi offense woke up in the fourth. The scoring began with a Ferreras jam shot that found the grass in right field and rolled forever. Baez hustled home all the way from first, and the Hooks led 1-0.

The fifth inning then became one the Missions would rather forget. Corpus Christi brought 12 batters to the plate as they scored six runs on eight hits. The two big hits came on big flies. Cole scorched his fourth homer of the week-a two-run shot-to left-center field before Ferreras demolished a three-run homer to left. Pinales, who left after the Ferreras homer, gave up six of the runs while Kevin Kopps, making his 2025 Missions' debut, allowed one.

Dombrowski utilized three double plays to prevent any San Antonio rally from truly gaining traction. Their best shot came in the third when they loaded the bases without a hit, but Devin Ortiz bounced into a 6-3-4 twin-killer to end the threat. Dombrowski earned the win thanks to five scoreless frames with two hits, two walks and three strikeouts.

