Wind Surge Bring Fireworks to Independence Day Blowout of Drillers

WICHITA, Kan. (July 4, 2025)-Walker Jenkins clobbered a three-run home run to center in a 14-2 win by the Wichita Wind Surge over the Tulsa Drillers in front of 8,626 fans at Equity Bank Park. The Wind Surge put up runs in five consecutive frames on the way to the massive victory.

Wichita got started with a four-run second inning off RBI singles from Andrew Cossetti, Jenkins, and Kala'i Rosario and a groundout. Five more tallies came in the home half of the third on a run-scoring knock by Ben Ross and back-to-back home runs by Jenkins, a three-run blast for his second Double-A homer, and Gabby Gonzalez, a solo shot for his first Wind Surge home run to make it 9-0 Wichita through three innings.

The Wind Surge scored a pair of runs in each of the fourth and fifth frames, with a sac fly to center from Ross and an infield single by Kaelen Culpepper being the reasons for the scores in the bottom of the fourth. An error and a groundout changed the score to 13-0 Wichita through five, and a double to right from Gonzalez improved that to 14-0 Wind Surge after six.

Tulsa got two runs on a sac fly and a single in the top of the eighth, then John Stankiewicz set down the next five batters to end the night for Wichita with a 14-2 victory.

Michael Martinez earned the win to improve to 2-2 on the season. Over two innings of relief as the first man out of the bullpen, he struck out three while walking just one.

POSTGAME NOTES

The Wind Surge scored in five straight innings between the second and sixth.

Wichita as a team hit .410 (16/39) for the game.

Seven of the 14 runs for the Wind Surge came with two outs.

Wichita improves to 3-2 all-time on Independence Day and 2-0 on July 4th at home.

The Wind Surge tie up the Propeller Series 8-8.

