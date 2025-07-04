Independence Day W Comes Behind Shutout

July 4, 2025 - Texas League (TL)

North Little Rock, AR - Adam Seminaris, Taylor Floyd and Charlie Beilenson combined on the Travelers fifth shutout of the season as Arkansas topped Frisco, 2-0 on Friday night in front of 6,727 fans. The Travs did not muster a hit until the sixth inning but scored twice in that frame with an Axel Sanchez RBI double and a RBI fielder's choice from Bill Knight. Seminaris struck out six while scattering six hits over 5.2 innings. Floyd got the win recording six outs including five strikeouts before Charlie Beilenson put down the final four hitters in order to record the save.

Moments That Mattered

* Frisco had two on with none out in the sixth. Seminaris put down the next two before Floyd was summoned and recorded a strikeout to end the inning.

* Josh Hood walked to open the bottom of the sixth and Axel Sanchez followed two strike double to left field scoring Hood.

Notable Travs Performances

* LHP Adam Seminaris: 5.2 IP, 6 H, 6 K

* RHP Taylor Floyd: Win, 2 IP, H, 5 K

* RHP Charlie Beilenson: Sv, 1.1 IP, 2 K

News and Notes

* Travs pitchers did not issue a walk while striking out 13.

* Beilenson recorded his first save at the Double-A level.

Up Next

The series continues on Saturday night with righty Dylan File (4-1, 4.99) starting for Arkansas against lefty Mitch Bratt (4-2, 2.65). First pitch is set for 7:05 p.m. and there will be fireworks afterwards. The game will also be broadcast on 106.7 Buz2, the Bally Sports Live App, milb.tv and mlb.tv.







