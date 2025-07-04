Bonus Baseball on the Fourth of July

July 4, 2025 - Texas League (TL)

Corpus Christi Hooks News Release







Independence Day at Whataburger Field is here, with the Hooks and Missions slated to resume a suspended game at 5:05 PM. Tonight's originally planned contest, now scheduled for seven innings, follows but will not start before 7:05 PM. July 4 tickets are good for both games. Whataburger Field gates open at 4:30 PM. After baseball, fans are treated to Independence Day Fireworks, presented by Bud Light.

Last night in San Antonio, Garret Guillemette clubbed a two-run home run while Joey Mancini struck out four against three singles as Corpus Christi built a 2-0 lead over four innings before the rain began to fall at Wolff Stadium. Following a two-hour delay, the grounds were ruled unplayable, prompting today's resumption with the Missions scheduled to send No. 8 hitter Wyatt Hoffman to the plate to begin the bottom of the fifth.

Corpus Christi owns an all-time record of 9-9 on the Fourth of July. Last time out at home, the Hooks knocked off San Antonio, 5-3, before a crowd of 7,421 on July 4, 2023 at Whataburger Field. The Hooks' success on Independence Day includes a 22-5 romp of Midland before 7,400 fans at Whataburger Field in 2019. All the fireworks set a club record for margin of victory and fell run shy of the CC standard for most runs in a game.







