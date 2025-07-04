Game Suspended
July 4, 2025 - Texas League (TL)
San Antonio Missions News Release
Yesterday's game (July 3) between the Missions and Hooks was suspended in the bottom of the fifth inning in San Antonio and will resume tonight (July 4) at 5 p.m. in Corpus Christi. Following the conclusion of that game, a seven-inning game will take place at Whataburger Field.
