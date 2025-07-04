Hooks Earn Pair of Wins on Fourth of July

July 4, 2025 - Texas League (TL)

Corpus Christi Hooks News Release







CORPUS CHRISTI - The Hooks treated Whataburger Field's largest crowd of the season to two Independence Day triumphs as Corpus Christi sunk the Missions 5-4 and 7-0 Friday night before 7,264 fans.

The Hooks have won three in a row and six of their last eight games.

Action began in the early evening as the clubs resumed the suspended game from Thursday in San Antonio. Nic Swanson started on the hill for Corpus Christi, taking over for Joey Mancini who held the Missions to three singles over four scoreless innings.

The Hooks were working with a 2-0 lead as, in the fourth, Garret Guillemette curled a two-run homer inside the left-field foul pole at Wolff Stadium.

With the scene shifting to Whataburger Field, San Antonio struck for a two-out unearned marker in the fifth to make it a 2-1 contest.

Zach Cole, toting multi-homer performances in two of his last three games, lifted a long ball to left field in the seventh to make a two-run affair.

Swanson pitched a scoreless sixth but Romeo Sanabria put the Missions in front, 4-3, in the seventh with a two-out, three-run homer down the left-field line.

Corpus Christi battled back to win it in the ninth. Bryce Willits drew a lead-off walk, and with the Hooks down to their final out, Orlando Martinez smoked a triple into the right-field alley, leveling the score at 4. Luis Baez was next and looped a knock into right, chasing home Martinez for the lead.

Alimber Santa, bound for the Futures Game in two weeks, saved the game by dispatching the Missions in 1-2-3 fashion.

In the seven-inning nightcap, CC established a 1-0 lead in the fourth as Pascanel Ferreras, cashed in a Baez walk by doubling into the right-field corner for the first of four RBIs.

Trey Dombroski spun a gem, holding San Antonio to two hits and two walks over five scoreless innings. Inducing double plays in the second, third, and fourth, Dombroski boasts a 2.78 ERA in 15 appearances (10 starts) on the year for the Hooks.

CC broke the game open by sending 12 men to bat in the fifth. Willits opened with a base hit and, two batters later, Cole launched a missile over the fence in deep left-center for his sixth home run over past five games.

Cole, who ranks third in the Texas League with 12 round-trippers, has totaled 14 RBIs during this surge.

The eight-hit fifth was crested by Ferreras' towering tater to left with two on and two away.

With four hits in his last seven at-bats, Ferreras has gone deep five times this season.







Texas League Stories from July 4, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.