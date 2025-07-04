Kudrna K's Eight in Naturals' 3-2 Loss Against Springfield on the Fourth of July

SPRINGDALE, AR - Ben Kudrna spun his best outing of the season for the Northwest Arkansas Naturals (3-7, 36-43), but despite his 104 pitch, eight strikeout start, the Nats dropped their sixth-straight game to the Springfield Cardinals (6-4, 49-30) on the Fourth of July. The game was followed by fireworks, which will also be the case tomorrow. The Naturals and Cardinals continue their series on Saturday at 7:05 PM CT at Arvest Ballpark in Springdale, Arkansas.

Kudrna kicked off the game on fire. The Kansas City Royals' number four prospect jumped on the opposition with six strikeouts in his first three innings, but the Cards scored an unearned run in a two-error, top of the third that put Springfield up 1-0.

That lead didn't last long as the Naturals had an answer in the home half of the third inning. Diego Hernandez led off with a single, and Omar Hernandez got a base knock of his own in the following plate appearance. The two advanced to second and third on a throwing error, and each scored on Gavin Cross' single. The pair of RBI from the Royals' number five prospect gave NWA their first lead, 2-1.

Kudrna finished his day with a career-high 104 pitches thrown. He notched eight strikeouts and exited after 6.2 innings with the lead. However, Caden Monke allowed two earned runs after he went 0.2 innings which gave the Cardinals a 3-2 lead through eight.

Chazz Martinez kept Springfield scoreless the rest of the way, but the Northwest Arkansas offense didn't tally a run either. The Cardinals handed the Naturals their longest losing streak of the season, six games, by a final score of 3-2 on Independence Day.

Northwest Arkansas continues their series against Springfield on Saturday at 7:05 PM CT at Arvest Ballpark in Springdale, Arkansas. Fans can follow the action with the voice of the Naturals," Shawn Murnin, on MiLB.TV, MLB.TV, the MiLB and MLB Apps, and nwanaturals.com with a subscription. Free audio is available through the MiLB App and team website, and fans can also stream for free on the Bally Sports Live app.

