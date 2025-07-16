Missions to Host Fundraising Game for Hill Country Flood Victims on August 9

SAN ANTONIO - The San Antonio Missions Baseball Club will host a special night to raise funds for victims of the Hill Country floods on Saturday, Aug. 9 at Nelson Wolff Stadium as the Missions welcome the Springfield Cardinals at 7:05 p.m.

The Missions will take the field wearing the baseball jerseys of Center Point High School, Comfort High School, Ingram Tom Moore High School and Kerrville Tivy High School, who have all been impacted by the tragic flooding. Missions owner, four-time NBA champion and Hall of Famer Manu Ginobili will also wear a jersey from one of the affected schools as he throws out the first pitch to one of their student-athletes.

These jerseys will be autographed before being auctioned off after the game. Proceeds will go to the Kerr County Flood Relief Fund as well as towards a partnership the Missions are entering with the Round Rock Express, Nolan Ryan Foundation and RS3 Turf to help Ingram Little League rebuild their fields that suffered damage from the floods.

"Our hearts are heavy as we witness the devastating flooding that has impacted so many across the Texas Hill Country," said Missions President Burl Yarbrough. "As a proud part of Central Texas, the Missions are committed to supporting our neighbors as they begin to recover and rebuild."

The Missions are actively working with Major League Baseball and the San Diego Padres on ways to involve fans across the country in relief efforts. More information about these efforts and additional fundraising initiatives will be announced in the coming weeks.







