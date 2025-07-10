Offensive Outburst Skates Missions Past Wind Surge

WICHITA, Kan. - All nine Missions recorded at least one hit as San Antonio (7-8, 46-38) pounced on the Wichita Wind Surge (9-6, 46-38) in an 8-6 victory. Enmanuel Pinales picked up the win as he threw 5.2 innings, his most with the Missions, and Anthony Vilar finished a triple shy of the cycle to pace the offense.

Darren Bowen and Pinales each set their opponents down in order in the first, but the Missions jumped on Bowen in the second. With two away, Marcos Castañon laced an RBI double up the left-center field gap, Albert Fabian blooped a run-scoring single into center and Vilar capped the outburst with a two-run homer to right. Just like that, San Antonio led 4-0.

In the fourth, the Missions again struck with two outs. Ripken Reyes roped a double down the right field line to score Vilar before Francisco Acuña singled Reyes home to extend San Antonio's advantage to 6-0. Over the next two frames, San Antonio added two more on a double play and sacrifice fly.

With a healthy amount of support, Pinales could pitch freely. Other than an unearned run in the fourth, Pinales mostly held an explosive Wind Surge offense down. Gabby Gonzalez did homer in the sixth, and Ricardo Olivar doubled in a run as well, but Pinales fanned Rubel Cespedes to clinch his longest outing in a San Antonio uniform at 5.2 innings.

Tyson Neighbors replaced Pinales and allowed Olivar to score on a single from Nate Baez, but the former Kansas State Wildcat, pitching in the Sunflower State for the first time since college, kept San Antonio's lead at 8-4 after that. He not only finished the sixth but also tossed a scoreless seventh, which included a strikeout of his former Kansas State roommate, Kaelen Culpepper.

Jacob Wosinski and Tanner Andrews kept the Missions off the board in the eighth and ninth, so Wichita took one final crack at things in the home half of the ninth. Kevin Kopps, after a perfect eighth, ran into trouble late. Jose Salas and Culpepper cracked consecutive homers to cut San Antonio's edge to 8-6, but Kopps settled down to secure the win.

The Missions continue their six-game series with the Wichita Wind Surge on Friday with first pitch at 7:05 p.m. Righty Braden Nett (5-4, 3.57) goes for the Missions while lefty Christian MacLeod (0-1, 2.06) starts for the Wind Surge.







