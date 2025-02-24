2025 Promotions Schedule Unveiled

February 24, 2025 - Texas League (TL)

MIDLAND, Texas - For the first time since 2018, the RockHounds will start their season at home. Friday, April 4, kicks off the 53rd franchise season, coming off a franchise-best 84 regular season wins. The 2025 promotional calendar is packed with 14 fireworks shows, 15 giveaways, 13 theme nights, 6 Copa nights, and more.

The RockHounds will start the promotional schedule off fast by giving out schedule magnets and a Denzel Clarke t-shirt jersey on opening night. (April 4). Clarke has been with the 'Hounds the past two seasons and finished as the Athletics no.10 prospect in 2024.

Two bobbleheads will make an appearance this season. August 1 will feature Midland native and 800-meter Olympic runner, Bryce Hoppel. Hoppel set the American record in the 800-meter in the 2024 Paris Olympics and is a seven-time U.S. champion and two-time NCAA champion. The second bobblehead (September 5) will feature Hall of Fame pitcher, Fernando Valenzuela. Valenzuela, who made four appearances with the Midland Angels in 1991, is a six-time All-Star, two-time Silver Slugger, and a World Series Champion.

Fan Favorite themes, Star Wars (August 2) and Friday Night Lights (August 8) will be making their way back to the ballpark. Fans can also be excited for new themes such as Margaritaville (April 18/19), Throwback Weekend (May 30/31), Friday the 13th (June 13/14), Sandlot Night (June 28), and Carnival Night (September 6).

Furry friends are welcome back to their favorite park this season, Bark in the Park will make its return on three early season nights: April 16, April 30, and May 14.

Fans can expect a new and exciting lineup of daily promotions for 2025. Starting off the week with Taco Tuesday and Tall Boys, where you can pair $3.50 carne asada and chicken tacos with $2.00 off Modelo and Estrella Jalisco beer. The 'Hounds also introduce Weenies and Whiskey Wednesday, enjoy a Wednesday game with $2.00 off hot dogs and $4.00 off whiskey. Thursday, Friday, and Saturday games will remain the same, Thirsty ThursdayTM, Friday Giveaways, and Saturday Fireworks.

There's a twist! Once a month on select Sundays, Brunch at the Ballpark will take over. With the purchase of the ticket package, you will receive a ticket to the game, and an all-you-can-eat brunch with food items such as eggs, sausage, bacon, potatoes, pancakes, and waffles. Mimosas and Bloody Mary's will also be sold at an additional charge. Note that all Sundays will still serve as Family Sunday, where you can buy 5 tickets for $25 from Saturday's Midland Reporter-Telegram, free ice cream scoop at the gates, and kids run the bases following the game.

While single-game tickets don't go on sale until Friday, February 28, fans can purchase before then with our Flex Plan Options. This allows fans to purchase multiple games of your choice at a discount of up to 30% off.

Read more about our Season Tickets and Group Outings or inquire by phone at 432-520-2255.

2025 Daily Promotions:

Taco Tuesdays and Tall Boys: $3.50 carne asada and chicken tacos, $2.00 off Modelo and Estrella Jalisco beer

Weenies and Whiskey Wednesday: $2.00 off hot dogs, $4.00 off whiskey

Thirsty ThursdayTM: Discount on all beverages, $5.50 all draft and canned beer

Friday Giveaways: Giveaway to the first 1,000 fans in attendance, kids run the bases following the game

Saturday Fireworks: Post-game fireworks show, theme nights

Family Sunday: 5 tickets for $25 from Saturday's MRT ad, ice cream at the front gate, kids run the bases following the game

Brunch at the Ballpark dates: May 4, June 15, July 20, August 10, September 7.

2025 Theme Nights & Giveaways:

Friday, April 4: Opening Night, Schedule Magnet presented by Bill Williams Tire Center and Denzel Clarke T-Shirt Jersey presented by Baker Hughes

Wednesday, April 16: Bark in the Park

Friday, April 18: Margaritaville, Hawaiian Shirts presented by All-American Chevrolet

Saturday, April 19: Margaritaville, Doubleheader (1pm/7pm), post-game fireworks

Tuesday, April 29: Safety Awareness Day

Wednesday, April 30: Bark in the Park

Friday, May 2: Copa de la DiversiónTM, Pickleball Set

Saturday, May 3: Copa de la DiversionTM, post-game fireworks

Sunday, May 4: Brunch at the Ballpark

Tuesday, May 13: Safety Awareness Day

Wednesday, May 14: Bark in the Park

Friday, May 16: Cancer Awareness Weekend, Rope Hat presented by Reliant Energy and Stallion Infrastructure Services

Saturday, May 17: Cancer Awareness Weekend, post-game fireworks

Friday, May 30: Throwback Weekend, Throwback T-Shirt presented by OXY

Saturday, May 31, Throwback Weekend, post-game fireworks

Tuesday, June 10: Copa de la DiversiónTM

Friday, June 13: Friday the 13th Weekend, Halloween Cozy Socks presented by Reliant Energy

Saturday, June 14: Friday the 13th Weekend, post-game fireworks

Sunday, June 15: Father's Day, Brunch at the Ballpark, BBQ Aprons presented by Rosa's Café

Friday, June 27: Copa de la DiversiónTM, Kid's Amigos Jersey presented by Chevron

Saturday, June 28: Sandlot Night, Health Care Professionals Night, post-game fireworks

Wednesday, July 2: Independence Day Celebration, post-game fireworks presented by All-American Chevrolet, Chevron, OXY, Olympus Properties

Thursday, July 3: Independence Day Celebration, post-game fireworks presented by All-American Chevrolet, Chevron, OXY, Olympus Properties

Friday, July 18: Military Appreciation Weekend, Adult Jerseys presented by Texas Burger and M&M Mechanical Inc

Saturday, July 19: Military Appreciation Weekend, post-game fireworks

Sunday, July 20: Brunch at the Ballpark

Thursday, July 31: Copa de la DiversiónTM

Friday, August 1: Bryce Hoppel Bobblehead

Saturday, August 2: Star Wars Night, post-game fireworks

Friday, August 8: Friday Night Lights, Back to School, Mini Football Helmets presented by Texas Ford Dealers

Saturday, August 9: Malmo Oat Milkers Night, post-game fireworks

Sunday, August 10: Brunch at the Ballpark

Friday, August 22: Copa de la DiversiónTM, Straw Cowboy Hat presented by Texas Ford Dealers

Saturday, August 23: First Responder's Night, post-game fireworks

Friday, September 5: Bynum Weekend, Fernando Valenzuela Bobblehead

Saturday, September 6: Bynum Weekend, Carnival Night, post-game fireworks

Sunday, September 7: Fan Appreciation Day, Brunch at the Ballpark, Playing Cards presented by All-American Dodge of Midland

Promotional dates, giveaways, quantities are subject to change. Visit Promotions | RockHounds to stay updated throughout the season.

