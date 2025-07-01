Gage Jump Makes the Jump to the Futures Game

July 1, 2025 - Texas League (TL)

MIDLAND, Texas - Gage Jump's incredible start continues as he has been recognized for his accomplishments with a trip to the MLB Futures Game. The MLB Futures Game recognizes rising talent in Minor League Baseball, and will take place in Atlanta's Truist Park on Saturday July 12th.

Jump, who is originally from California, started his college career at UCLA, then transferred to LSU where he would be a star on the Tigers pitching staff. Jump was taken by the A's with the 73rd overall pick in the 2024 MLB Draft last June. Jump has a four pitch mix with a fastball, curveball, changeup, and slider. His fastball can reach the upper 90's with a mix and deception on his off speed pitches.

Gage, who is now rated as the No. 1 prospect in the A's system, and is ranked within the MLB Top 100 Prospect Rankings. Jump started his first pro season ranked outside of the A's top prospect list. Gage has played himself into that position with his extraordinary play this season. He started the season in (High-A) Lansing Lugnuts where over five starts and 31 innings pitched, Jump had a 2.32 ERA with 45 strikeouts and a 0.84 WHIP. His performances earned him the call up to Midland, where he has continued to shine in the Texas League. Even though the jump from High-A to Double-A is considered one of the hardest in all of professional baseball, Gage has made it look easy. In eight starts for the RockHounds, Jump owns an impressive 1.91 ERA over 42 and Ã¢..." innings in Midland. This includes 13 scoreless innings to start his RockHounds tenure. Jump's performances were instrumental in helping the RockHounds clinch the playoffs by winning the first half of the Texas League South Division.

The MLB Futures Game showcases the future of Major League Baseball, as part of MLB's All- Star Weekend. Make sure to tune in to MLB.TV at 3:00 PM (CT) on July 12 to watch Gage Jump take the mound at a high level.







