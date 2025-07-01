JJ Wetherholt Walks It off in Extras for Springfield

July 1, 2025 - Texas League (TL)

Springfield Cardinals News Release







SPRINGFIELD, MO - The Springfield Cardinals walked off in ten innings 4-3 over the Northwest Arkansas Naturals. JJ Wetherholt drove in RJ Yeager with a two-out, two-strike single to make Springfield winners.

DECISIONS:

W: Nick Raquet (7-0)

L: Christian Chamberlain (1-2)

YESSIR! JJ comes through again! Wetherholt's second walk-off knock of 2025! pic.twitter.com/AunU1LRfb0 - Springfield Cardinals (@Sgf_Cardinals) July 2, 2025

Brycen Mautz had 'em spinning tonight: 5.0 IP, 3 H, ER, 2 BB, 8 K pic.twitter.com/smEBBYMZ97 - Springfield Cardinals (@Sgf_Cardinals) July 2, 2025

NOTES:

RJ Yeager lifted a game-tying solo shot in the bottom of the third.

Chase Davis launched a two-run home run to give Springfield the lead in the bottom of the fourth. It was his second home run in the last three games.

JJ Wetherholt had his second walk-off single of 2025. He did so on June 12, also a 4-3 win over Tulsa.

UP NEXT:

Springfield Cardinals vs NW Arkansas Naturals

LHP Pete Hansen (4-3, 4.07) vs LHP Ryan Ramsey (4-2, 4.55)

Wednesday, July 1, 7:05 PM - ANYTHING is a Popcorn Bucket Night, IndepenDANCE Fireworks

Cardinals broadcast available on Classic Rock 106.7 FM, classicrock1067.fm, and springfieldcardinals.com







Texas League Stories from July 1, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.