Amarillo Series Opener at Midland Suspended

July 1, 2025 - Texas League (TL)

MIDLAND, TX - Due to inclement weather in the area, tonight's Amarillo Sod Poodles game on the road at the Midland RockHounds has been suspended. Play will resume tomorrow night beginning at 6:00 p.m. to finish the nine-inning contest with the originally scheduled Wednesday night game following afterwards. The second game will become a seven-inning game.

The Sod Poodles currently lead the RockHounds 7-0 in the top of the fifth in the suspended game. Ryan Waldschmidt walked to open the top of the fifth before the tarp came on the field. A three-run home run from Caleb Roberts in the fourth inning and a two-hit effort from LuJames Groover has highlighted the Amarillo offensive output while Jose Cabrera has tossed four shutout innings, allowing only two hits with five strikeouts.







