Cross Has Four Hits in 4-3 Loss in 10 Innings

July 1, 2025 - Texas League (TL)

SPRINGFIELD, MISSOURI - Gavin Cross had a four-hit night, but the Northwest Arkansas Naturals (3-4, 36-40) lost in extra innings to the Springfield Cardinals (3-4, 45-30) at Hammons Field in Springfield, Missouri. The Naturals and Cardinals continue their series Wednesday with a 7:05 PM CT first pitch at Hammons Field.

The Naturals scratched across the first run of the game in the third inning against Cardinals starter Brycen Mautz. Kyle Hayes walked to lead off the inning and went to second when Dustin Dickerson singled to left. Cross came up with an RBI double off the wall in right to give NWA a 1-0 lead.

The Cardinals tied the game with a homer in the third and plated two more on another long ball in the fourth to take a 3-1 lead. Northwest Arkansas tied the game again in the sixth with a pair of runs. Cross led off with a single to center and moved up when Spencer Nivens singled. Justin Johnson reached on an error by the shortstop, allowing Cross to score and make it a one-run game. Nivens went to third on the play and scored when Sam Ruta reached on a fielder's choice, tying the game at 3-3.

The game went to extra innings and while NWA threatened, the Cardinals won the game on a walk-off, RBI single from JJ Wetherholt in the bottom of the 10th to close out the series lid-lifter.

