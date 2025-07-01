Alimber Santa Selected to Futures Game

July 1, 2025 - Texas League (TL)

SAN ANTONIO - RHP Alimber Santa and IF Brice Matthews will represent the Astros at the 2025 All-Star Futures Game, Major League Baseball announced yesterday. Santa has pitched scoreless ball in 17 of 23 outings with the Hooks, going 2-1 with a 1.27 ERA. The 22-year-old from Azua, Dominican Republic has struck out 50 against 34 hits (1 home run) and 19 walks in 49.2 innings. Santa went 2-0 and picked up his first Double-A save without allowing an earned run over a 7-game stretch May 20-Jun 12, encompassing 16.2 innings. The five-year pro was tabbed by the Astros as their upper level MiLB pitcher of the month for May as he posted a 0.86 ERA in 8 assignments. Signed by the Astros in February 2020 at the age of 16, Santa is averaging 11.0 strikeouts per 9 innings over 80 career appearances.

Matthews, listed by MLB.com as the top Astros prospect, is hitting .317 with 23 extra-base hits, 33 RBIs, 29 walks, 14 steals, and a 1.010 OPS over his last 45 games with the Space Cowboys. A 1st-round pick in 2023 out of the University of Nebraska, the Humble, TX native played at the top three levels of the Houston system last year, including a 42-game stint with the Hooks. Matthews batted .252 with 8 doubles, 1 triple, 9 home runs, 21 RBIs, and 16 steals at Double-A before being promoted to the Space Cowboys in mid-September.

The 26th edition of the Futures Game will be played at 3:00 PM CT on Saturday, July 12 at Truist Park in Atlanta. The prospect showcase is scheduled for 7 innings and will feature a National League vs. American League format.

Recent Astros & Hooks in Futures Game

2024 A.J. Blubaugh (0.2 IP, 0 H, 0 R, 0 ER,0 BB,0 SO)

2023 Drew Gilbert (1x2)

2022 Hunter Brown (0.2 IP, 2 H, 3 R 0 ER, 2 BB, 1 SO), Yainer Diaz (2x4)

2021 Pedro León (0x1)

2019 J.B. Bukauskas (DNP)

2018 Yordan Alvarez (1x3, BB)

2017 Yordan Alvarez (1x1, RBI), Derek Fisher (1x2, 2RBI, 2B), Kyle Tucker (1x3, RBI)

2016 Alex Bregman (3x5, R), Joe Musgrove (1.0 IP, 0 H, 0 R)







