Jake Burger Scheduled to Rehab in Frisco

July 1, 2025 - Texas League (TL)

FRISCO, Texas - Texas Rangers first baseman Jake Burger is scheduled to begin his rehab assignment with the Frisco RoughRiders on Tuesday, July 1st when the RoughRiders face the Arkansas Travelers (Mariners affiliate) from Riders Field.

Burger hit .220/.253/.403/.656 with 10 home runs and 29 RBI's in 65 games before being placed on the 10-day Injured List on June 21st with a left oblique strain. He was batting .246 (17-for-69) with three homers and eight RBI's across 17 games in June before the injury.

The right-handed slugger was traded to Texas from Miami in exchange for former SS Echedry Vargas, LHP Brayan Mendoza and former RoughRiders SS Maximo Acosta on December 10th, 2024. In his lone full season with the Marlins, Burger totaled 29 home runs and 76 RBI's.

The St. Louis, Missouri native was originally an 11th overall pick by Chicago (AL) in 2017 out of Missouri State. Burger posted an .810 OPS with 46 homers and 109 RBI's in three seasons with the White Sox before being traded to Miami in exchange for LHP Jake Eder on August 1st, 2023.

Between Chicago and Miami in 2023, he set career-highs in home runs (34), RBI's (80), OPS (.828), walks (32) and games played (141).

Burger is the fifth Ranger to rehab with Frisco this season, joining Josh Jung, Wyatt Langford, Kevin Pillar and Kumar Rocker.







