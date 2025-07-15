Diego Barrera Recognized as Texas League Pitcher of the Week

July 15, 2025 - Texas League (TL)

Midland RockHounds News Release







MIDLAND, Texas - The RockHounds own Diego Barrera was recognized today as the Texas League South pitcher of the week for the week of July 7-13. Barrera earned the honors after a dominant week out of the bullpen for the RockHounds, where he appeared in two games in the series against Northwest Arkansas. Barrera did not allow a run over 5 innings while striking out 4, only allowing 1 hit and not walking any batters. Berrera's work out of the pen on July 13th would give him the win as the Hounds' cruised to a 14-4 win over Northwest Arkansas. This is Barrera's first season with the RockHounds, where he has appeared in 16 games with 15 of them coming out of the pen. Barrera is the first RockHounds pitcher to be named the Texas League South Pitcher of the week this season, while Gage Jump was Texas League Pitcher of the Month for May.

The RockHounds return to Momentum Bank ballpark on July 18th as they play host to the Arkansas Travelers for a short 3 game homestand. It will be a military appreciation weekend where the first 1,000 fans through the gates will receive a RockHounds jersey. Gates open at 5:45 PM with first pitch at 7:00 PM. So come out to Momentum Bank Ballpark and watch Diego Barrera and the Texas League South first half champion RockHounds return to action.







Texas League Stories from July 15, 2025

Diego Barrera Recognized as Texas League Pitcher of the Week - Midland RockHounds

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.