Drillers to Host Naturals and Cardinals in 9-Game Home Stand

July 15, 2025 - Texas League (TL)

The Tulsa Drillers will be back home at ONEOK Field for the first time in two weeks when they open their longest home stand of the second-half season on Friday, July 18. The stand will begin with a three-game series against the Northwest Arkansas Naturals (Kansas City Royals) from July 18-20, followed by a six-game set with the Springfield Cardinals (St. Louis Cardinals) from July 22-27.

The first eight games of the nine-game stand will all begin at 7:00 p.m., including the game on Sunday, July 20. The final game in the series with the Cardinals will start at noon (12:00 p.m.) on Sunday, July 27.

The schedule of promotions will include the popular Tulsa Noodlers Weekend for the three games from Friday, July 18 through Sunday, July 20. The Drillers will rebrand as the Noodlers for all three games and will wear newly-designed for 2025 Noodlers jerseys and caps.

The Noodlers Weekend will also feature News On 6, K-Hits Friday Night Fireworks on July 18, a Noodlers Beach Hat giveaway on Saturday, July 19 and a 2025 Drillers Poster giveaway on Sunday, July 20. The Sunday game will also be a Kids Get in FREE night.

In the second week of the home stand, the series with the Cardinals will begin with $2 Tuesday on July 22 with $2 Ferguson Kia Lawn Tickets and $9.18 Field Reserved Tickets. Hot dogs, popcorn, sodas, ice cream novelties and tacos will be just $2 each and Mazzio's To Go pizzas will be $2 off.

Wednesday, July 23 will give fans another chance to bring their dogs to the game with Bark in the Park and $3 White Claws, followed by Thirsty Thursday and a Drillers Margaritaville Jersey giveaway on July 24.

July 25 will be another News On 6, K-Hits Friday Night Fireworks as well as Christmas in July.

Grand Slam Saturday on July 26 will feature one of the top giveaways of the season with the first 1,000 students, ages 14 and under, receiving Drillers Back-to-School Backpacks. It will also be Mascot Mania Night with Hornsby hosting a number of his mascot friends.

The ninth and final game of the home stand, on Sunday, July 27, will be a Kids Get in FREE game, plus the first 500 kids will receive a Hornsby Building Block Toy.

It will be the final regular season visit to ONEOK Field in 2025 for both the Naturals and the Cardinals. The Drillers will have just three home stands remaining in the regular season at the conclusion of the two series.

Individual tickets for all nine games, and any other games this season, are now on sale at TulsaDrillers.com or in person at the ONEOK Field Ticket Office (201 N. Elgin Avenue).

TULSA DRILLERS SCHEDULE & PROMOTIONS

July 18-20 vs. Northwest Arkansas Naturals

July 22-27 vs. Springfield Cardinals

Noodlers Weekend presented by Busch Light

Friday, July 18 First Pitch at 7:00 p.m. / Gates Open at 6:00 p.m.

NEWS ON 6 K-HITS FRIDAY NIGHT FIREWORKS / BUSCH LIGHT NOODLERS WEEKEND

The Drillers begin their nine-game home stand with another huge Fireworks Show courtesy of Indigo Technologies, News On 6 and 106.9 K-Hits.

This Friday is also the o-fish-al return of the Tulsa Noodlers at ONEOK Field presented by Busch Light, the Official Beer of Noodlers Weekend! To help celebrate Noodlers Weekend, fans can enjoy $5 16 ounce Busch Lights all weekend long. This season the popular Tulsa Noodlers will have a new look with blue and yellow jerseys and hats. All three nights will feature catfish-themed food specials, and on Friday and Saturday, there will be live noodling demonstrations from Okie Noodling Champion Nathan Williams. In addition, fans will also be able to enter to win their own noodling experience at ONEOK Field!

TITO'S VODKA PREGAME HAPPY HALF HOUR

The night will begin with Tito's, the official sponsor of pregame, featuring a Happy Half Hour from 6:00-6:30 p.m. Fans can enjoy Tito's double vodka drinks for the price of a single. Also, domestic beers and hard seltzers will be just $4.79 each at the main concession stands and at the Estrella Jalisco Scoreboard Bar. Ready-to-drink cocktails will be available for $5.99 each at all stadium bars during the Happy Half Hour.

NOODLERS FOOD SPECIALS

Fans will be able to enjoy delicious food specials that will be available on Friday and Saturday, including fried catfish po boy's and fried catfish baskets. Both items can be purchased at the Greenwood Smoke Shack.

NOODLERS JERSEY AUCTION

Fans will have the chance to go home with one of the player's autographed Noodlers jerseys by participating in our silent auction during the game. The auction will take place from Friday through Sunday and will be located on the concourse behind home plate, beginning when the gates open.

Saturday, July 19 First Pitch at 7:00 p.m. / Gates Open 6:00 p.m.

NEWSCHANNEL 8 GRAND SLAM SATURDAY / NOODLERS BEACH HATS

It's the second night of our Busch Light Noodlers Weekend with the Drillers playing as the Tulsa Noodlers and fans don't want to miss this giveaway! The first 1,500 fans who enter the Tulsa World, Oil Derrick or Osage Casino Hotel/Greenwood Gates will receive a Noodlers beach hat courtesy of Plumbers & Pipefitters Local 430, NewsChannel 8, Z104.5 The Edge and 97.1 The Sports Animal.

Sunday, July 20 First Pitch at 7:00 p.m. / Gates Open 6:00 p.m.

NEWSCHANNEL 8 FAMILY FUNDAY SUNDAY

We conclude Noodlers Weekend with a Family FUNday Sunday! Beginning this Sunday and continuing on each Family FUNday Sunday for the rest of the season, every kid, ages 12 and under, will receive a FREE Ferguson Kia Lawn ticket! In addition, kids can play in the QuikTrip Hornsby's Hangout for FREE. After the game, kids are invited to run the bases courtesy of Delta Dental. Family FUNday Sunday is made possible by Ferguson Kia, NewsChannel 8 and Mix 96.5.

TEAM POSTER GIVEAWAY

The first 500 fans who enter the Tulsa World, Oil Derrick or Osage Casino Hotel/Greenwood entrances will receive a 2025 Tulsa Drillers team poster.

Tuesday, July 22 First Pitch at 7:00 p.m. / Gates Open at 6:00 p.m.

2 NEWS OKLAHOMA $2 TUESDAY

After an off day on Monday, the extended home stand continues with another $2 Tuesday! Fans can purchase Ferguson Kia Lawn and COUNTRY Financial Terrace tickets for just $3 each (includes $1 Oklahoma professional sports fee), and seats in the seating bowl are discounted to $9.18 each. Fans can also purchase hot dogs, popcorn, tacos, 16-ounce soft drinks and ice cream novelties for only $2 each and can get $2 off Mazzio's Go Pizzas. $2 Tuesday is made possible by TulsaRecycles.com, 2 News Oklahoma and 106.1 The Twister!

TITO'S PREGAME HAPPY 2 HOUR

From 6-8 p.m., Tito's, the official sponsor of pregame, will offer double vodka drinks for the price of a single and Busch Light will be on sale for only $2 per serving. Tito's specials will be available at stadium bars and Busch Light will be served at the main concession stands.

MIKE COOLBAUGH NIGHT

The Drillers will pay tribute to their former player and coach, Mike Coolbaugh, on the anniversary of his death. Mike was tragically killed on July 22, 2007 when he was struck by a batted ball while coaching first base. The Drillers team will wear special wristbands and a tribute will be played on the video board.

Wednesday, July 23 First Pitch at 7:00 p.m. / Gates Open at 6:00 p.m.

BARK IN THE PARK & $3 WHITE CLAWS

This Wednesday is another Bark in the Park and $3 White Claws night presented by City of Tulsa: Save Our Streams, City Veterinary Hospital, White Claw, 94.1 KXOJ and 100.9 KTSO. Fans are invited to bring their dogs to the game and enjoy the action from the Ferguson Kia Lawns or the COUNTRY Financial Terrace. Dogs do not need a ticket, but they must have a record of up-to-date rabies vaccinations. Fans with dog companions must enter the stadium through the Tulsa World First Base Gate or the Oil Derrick Gate.

Fans, ages 21 and over, can also enjoy $3 discounted White Claws that will be sold on the concourse behind home plate.

POSTGAME DOGS RUN THE BASES

Fans are invited to stick around after the game and run the bases with their furry friends, courtesy of Tulsa Pets.

Thursday, July 24 First Pitch at 7:00 p.m. / Gates Open at 6:00 p.m.

FOX23 THIRSTY THURSDAY / MARGARITAVILLE NIGHT

We continue the home stand with another Thirsty Thursday at ONEOK Field! Fans will be able to enjoy selected 16-ounce domestic beers and souvenir cup sodas for just $3 per serving and $4 Celsius energy drinks. This night will feature $3 Miller Lite and Coors Light. The discounted beers will be served at the main concession stands and in right field by the Oil Derrick Gate. The souvenir sodas and $4 Celsius will be available at the main concession stands. Thursday will also be Margaritaville Night as ONEOK Field will be on island time and have live music from The Baked Iguanas. Thirsty Thursday and Margaritaville night are made possible by River Spirit Casino Resort, FOX23, 97.5 KMOD and 92.1 The Beat.

DRILLERS MARGARITAVILLE JERSEY GIVEAWAY

The first 1,000 fans to enter the Tulsa World, Oil Derrick or Osage Casino Hotel/Greenwood Gates will receive a Drillers Margaritaville jersey courtesy of River Spirit Casino Resort. This giveaway will be available in adult medium, XL, XXL & XXXL and youth large sizes.

DISCOUNT GARAGE DOOR BACKYARD $1 BEER AREA

Every Thursday this season, fans can purchase a $20 Field Reserved ticket and enjoy $1 beers in the Discount Garage Door Backyard. This Thursday will feature 12-ounce Coors Light and Miller Lite. Fans who have already purchased tickets can receive access to the Discount Garage Door Backyard by purchasing a $7 add-on ticket prior to Thursday or with a $10 add-on the day of the game. In addition, any Drillers Full-Season ticket members will have access to the Discount Garage Door Backyard on these nights at no additional cost. To purchase your $1 Beer ticket, click HERE. Space is limited so purchase your ticket before it sells out!

Friday, July 25 First Pitch at 7:00 p.m. / Gates Open at 6:00 p.m.

NEWS ON 6 K-HITS FRIDAY NIGHT FIREWORKS / CHRISTMAS IN JULY

It's Friday so you don't want to miss another huge Firework Show at ONEOK Field. Friday will also be our Christmas in July celebration as Santa Claus will be in attendance to celebrate with Christmas music, movie clips, games and so much more! In addition, fans are encouraged to bring a new, unopened toy to donate to our toy drive that will benefit John 3:16 Mission's Christmas Store. Fans who donate will receive a voucher that can be redeemed for $2 off a Ferguson Kia Lawn ticket or $5 off a Field Reserved or Dugout Premium ticket during any game at ONEOK Field for the remainder of 2025 regular season, based on availability. Friday Night Fireworks and Christmas in July are made possible by John 3:16 Mission, News On 6 and 106.9 K-Hits.

TITO'S VODKA PREGAME HAPPY HALF HOUR

The night will begin with Tito's, the official sponsor of pregame, featuring a Happy Half Hour from 6:00-6:30 p.m. Fans can enjoy Tito's double vodka drinks for the price of a single. Also, domestic beers and hard seltzers will be just $4.79 each at the main concession stands and at the Estrella Jalisco Scoreboard Bar. Ready-to-drink cocktails will be available for $5.99 each at all stadium bars during the Happy Half Hour.

Saturday, July 26 First Pitch at 7:00 p.m. / Gates Open at 6:00 p.m.

NEWSCHANNEL 8 GRAND SLAM SATURDAY

Saturday will be another Grand Slam Saturday presented by Williams, NewsChannel 8 and K95.5. It is also our Library Reading Night where every kid who completed the Tulsa City-County Library Summer Reading Program can present their coupon at the ONEOK Field Ticket Office for a free ticket on the Ferguson Kia Lawn compliments of Williams. Parents can also receive $2 off on up to four tickets.

BACK-TO-SCHOOL BACKPACK GIVEAWAY

The first 1,000 kids, ages 14 & under, who enter the Tulsa World, Oil Derrick or Osage Casino Hotel/Greenwood entrances will receive a Drillers backpack just in time for school, courtesy of Williams.

MASCOT MANIA

Hornsby and many of his friends will be at ONEOK Field to entertain fans. Mascots in attendance will be Burnie from the Miami Heat, Raymond from the Tampa Bay Rays, Rover and Moonshot from the Oklahoma City Comets, Sledge from the Tulsa Oilers, Ruckus from the Amarillo Sod Poodles, Orion from the Sugarland Space Cowboys, Homer from the Charlotte Knights and Striker from the Florida Fire Frogs. You do not want to miss out on the fun!

MASCOT VIP MEET AND GREET

For $25, fans can take part in a special VIP meet and greet with the mascots before the game from 5:00-5:45 p.m. The VIP package will include a ticket to the COUNTRY Financial Terrace for the Drillers game, a Drillers backpack, a poster autographed by the mascots, a QuikTrip Hornsby's Hangout wristband and all-you-can-eat popcorn. Fans who purchase the VIP package are asked to use the Osage Casino/Greenwood entrance the day of the game. Tickets are limited so purchase your ticket HERE before they are gone!

Sunday, July 27 First Pitch at 12:00 p.m. / Gates Open at 10:45 a.m. (Tulsa World 1B Gate) & 11:00 a.m. (all other gates)

NEWSCHANNEL 8 FAMILY FUNDAY SUNDAY

We wrap up the extended home stand with an early start (noon first pitch) and with a Family FUNday Sunday! All kids, ages 12 and under, will receive a FREE Ferguson Kia Lawn ticket! In addition, kids can play in the QuikTrip Hornsby's Hangout for FREE. After the game, kids are invited to run the bases courtesy of Delta Dental. Family FUNday Sunday is made possible by Ferguson Kia, NewsChannel 8 and Mix 96.5.

HORNSBY BUILDING BLOCK TOY GIVEAWAY

The first 500 kids, ages 12 & under, who enter the Tulsa World, Oil Derrick or Osage Casino Hotel/Greenwood entrances will receive a 500 piece Hornsby Building Block Toy, courtesy of Ferguson Kia.

KIDS ON-FIELD CATCH

We invite all kids to bring their gloves and come out early to play a game of catch on the field prior to the Drillers game. Kids can play catch in the outfield from 10:45 a.m. until 11:15 a.m.

SANDLOT BASEBALL

There will be more baseball action following the Drillers game as the Tulsa Outlaws from Tulsa's Sandlot League, who normally play on Sundays at historic Lacy Park, take the field for a special game.







