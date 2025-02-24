Naturals Hosting Fan Batting Practice at Arvest Ballpark on Saturday, March 15th (1-3pm)

February 24, 2025 - Texas League (TL)

Northwest Arkansas Naturals News Release







SPRINGDALE, Ark. - The Northwest Arkansas Naturals and Whataburger are excited to offer fans the opportunity to take Batting Practice at Arvest Ballpark on Saturday, March 15th from 1pm until 3pm.

Fan Batting Practice at Arvest Ballpark is available to 60 participants and is sold on a first-come, first-serve basis. Admission is only $12 for each hitter and that includes: access to the field to hit for 90 seconds; the opportunity to shag fly balls prior to, or after your turn hitting; a FREE Whataburger coupon; and a voucher for two (2) FREE tickets to one (1) game during our first homestand against the Frisco RoughRiders: Tuesday, April 8th through Sunday, April 13th. Accompanying guests who want to watch from the seats or just play the field (bring your glove!), receive free admission to the event.

Fans that are hitting will need to check-in at a table near the main gates and then again down by the field. The Naturals will have a limited number of helmets and bats available; however, fans are encouraged to bring their own helmets, bats, and gloves. While not all fans in attendance will be required to have a ticket for the event, only those that have purchased a ticket will be allowed to hit. The Naturals Team Store and Sam's Furniture playground will be open to fans throughout the event.

To reserve your hitting slot, fans can visit www.nwanaturals.com or CLICK HERE for complete details.

The Naturals will host the Frisco RoughRiders (Texas Rangers) on Tuesday, April 8th at 7:05 p.m. for Opening Night at Arvest Ballpark. The team begins the season on the road in Tulsa on Friday, April 4th.

• Discuss this story on the Texas League message board...





Texas League Stories from February 24, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.