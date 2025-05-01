Nats Win Fourth-Straight in 6-2 Victory over Springfield

May 1, 2025 - Texas League (TL)

SPRINGFIELD, MISSOURI - After Tuesday's original series opener was washed out, the Naturals had a long day at Hammons Field in Springfield. Despite a two-hour and thirty-three-minute delay, the Northwest Arkansas Naturals (13-9) and the Springfield Cardinals (10-12) finally got their series off the ground on Wednesday, with the Naturals taking a 6-2 win in seven innings.

Wednesday's first pitch was thrown at 9:08 PM after the long delay. Due to the late start, the contest was slated for seven innings. The game was scoreless until the top of the third, when the Naturals took a lead they'd not relinquish.

Jac Caglianone singled to right-center and, with two outs, Jordan Groshans singled to center to move Caglianone to second. Missouri State product and Naturals outfielder, Spencer Nivens, opened the scoring in his return to Hammons Field with a single to left. Caglianone scored to give NWA a 1-0 lead.

The Cards made it a one-run game in the bottom of the fifth with a pair of runs against NWA starter Ethan Bosacker, but the Naturals extended the lead in the seventh with a trio of runs. Justin Johnson, who was making is Double-A debut, ripped a single to center, plating a pair to give NWA a 5-2 lead. Vaz drove in Jack Pineda later in the frame to make it a 6-2 game, and Brandon Johnson struck out the side in the bottom of the frame to close out the Naturals' fourth-straight win, tying the season-high streak that began the season.

Christian Chamberlain was the first reliever out of the bullpen Wednesday, walking three over 0.2 innings. The outing was Chamberlain's first regular-season action in 586 days after he was injured as a non-roster invitee during 2024 Spring Training.

The Naturals and Cardinals continue their six-game series on Thursday with a 6:35 PM CT first pitch. Fans can catch all the action with the "Voice of the Naturals", Shawn Murnin, by tuning into the radio broadcast on www.NWANaturals.com or on the MiLB app.

