Urias Wins Double-A Debut, CC Takes Series Lead

May 1, 2025 - Texas League (TL)

SAN ANTONIO - Manuel Urias emerged victorious in his Double-A debut Thursday night, pitching five strong innings to help lead the Hooks to a 3-1 triumph over the Missions before 3,639 fans at Wolff Stadium.

Corpus Christi has won two in a row.

San Antonio lefty Jackson Wolf pitched three perfect innings to start the game, but Pascanel Ferreras began a rally in the fourth with a single into right field. Zach Cole coaxed a walk to keep the line moving for Luis Castro, who plated Ferreras with a line drive into left. The Hooks were able to take a 2-0 edge thanks to a double steal, with Cole sprinting home from third as Castro seemingly picked off of first.

The lone blemish against Urias was a homer by Brandon Valenzuela in the San Antonio fourth.

Bryan Lavastida answered in the fifth by belting a two-out solo blast to left field for a 3-1 Hooks lead. Lavastida's long ball, his first with Corpus Christi, exited the bat at 107 MPH and traveled an estimated 393 feet.

Urias, who finished with four strikeouts against three hits and no walks, gave way to Michael Knorr in the sixth. Thanks to a pair of walks, San Antonio had two on to start the frame but Knorr countered with three consecutive outs, striking out two. He then worked around a one-out double in the seventh.

Tyler Guilfoil earned his first save of the season by stranding two Missions in both the eighth and ninth.

