Hooks Level Series with 12-Hit Attack

May 1, 2025 - Texas League (TL)

SAN ANTONIO - The Hooks netted a season-high for runs Wednesday night, knocking off San Antonio, 8-2, at Wolff Stadium.

Corpus Christi, placing the lead runner on base in seven of the last eight innings, also matched its 2025 standard with 12 knocks, with everyone in the lineup recording a base hit.

Following a 1-2-3 first, Rowdey Jordan began the parade with a double to begin the second. Two outs later, John Garcia sent a single into center field for a 1-0 lead.

Bryan Lavastida, who opened the third and fifth with singles, was plated by doubles from Pascanel Ferreras and Zach Cole.

Luis Encarnacion capped a three-run fifth thanks to a two-out, two-run knock that centerfielder Kai Murphy lost in the lights.

Hooks lefty Trey Dombroski picked up his first victory of the year by scattering two runs, two walks, and four singles over five innings. Dombroski fanned five, throwing 48 of 78 pitches for strikes.

Alimber Santa was perfect in the sixth and seventh, striking out a pair.

Patrick Halligan worked around a lead-off single in the eighth with Wilmy Sanchez handling the ninth.

Corpus Christi salted the game with single markers in the seventh, eighth, and ninth. Joran cashed in a Ferreras lead-off walk and stolen base by sending a two-out line drive into left.

Anthony Sherwin led off the eighth with a knock to center. Following a steal and an error, Logan Cerny lopped a single beyond the drawn-in infield.

Luis Castro capped the scoring with an RBI base hit in the ninth.

