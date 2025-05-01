Sod Poodles Shut out at Midland

May 1, 2025 - Texas League (TL)

MIDLAND, TX - The Amarillo Sod Poodles (9-15) fell to the Midland RockHounds (13-11), 2-0, on Thursday night at Momentum Bank Ballpark. The Soddies were limited to three hits in the pitcher's duel in their first shutout loss of the season.

Both starting pitchers were firing on all cylinders this evening as both Roman Angelo and Chen Zhuang went back-and-forth posting scoreless frames to open play.

Angelo kept the RockHounds off the board through the fifth, picking up a pair of punchouts to keep the Midland bats at bay.

The first run of the night would not be scored until the bottom of the sixth when Junior Perez launched a solo home run to give Midland the lead. An inning later, Luke Mann checked in with a solo blast of his own to extend the RockHound advantage to two.

Despite bringing the tying run to the plate in the ninth inning, the RockHounds were able to slam the door on the Soddies, tabbing the visitors with the 2-0 defeat.

Amarillo will look to get back in the win column tomorrow night with first pitch scheduled for 7:00 p.m. in Midland. RHP Jose Cabrera (1-1, 4.98) will toe the rubber for the Soddies while LHP Will Johnston (1-2, 6.87) earns the start for the RockHounds.

POSTGAME NOTES

SHE TALKS TO ANGELO: Tossing five shutout innings in the contest tonight was Roman Angelo, fanning five batters in the effort...marks his third straight start of at least five innings...is the only pitcher in the Texas League this season with multiple road starts in which he went at least five innings, allowing no more than three hits and a run while striking out at least five batters.

SPIDER-ANDY: With his eighth inning double, Andy Weber extends his hitting streak to seven games...dating back to the streak's beginning on April 20, he is batting .542 (13-for-24) with two doubles, a home run, and eight RBI.

