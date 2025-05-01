Hooks Take Wednesday Night Matchup at the Wolff

May 1, 2025 - Texas League (TL)

San Antonio Missions News Release







SAN ANTONIO - The Corpus Christi Hooks (7-16) broke a tie in the fifth and never looked back, defeating the San Antonio Missions (12-11) by a score of 8-2 on Wednesday night. San Antonio starter Braden Nett took the loss while Hooks starter Trey Dombrowski claimed the victory.

John Garcia got the scoring started for the Hooks in the second inning against Nett when Garcia singled home Rowdey Jordan. In the third, Pascanel Ferreras doubled in a run and made it 2-0 in favor of the Hooks. A pair of double plays in the third and fourth helped Nett avoid more damage.

The Missions took until the fourth to get their first hit, when Moisès Gòmez finally broke Dombroski with a single after Brandon Valenzuela reached with a walk. With two outs in the frame and two runners on, Anthony Vilar poked a single into left field and got the Missions on the board. On the very next pitch, Joshua Mears dropped a base hit into center field that tied the game at two.

Corpus Christi didn't let the tie last long. Bryan Lavastida kicked off the fifth with a single, and he hurried home on a Zach Cole double that banged off the wall. Carter Loewen took over for Nett, and he nearly left the inning with just that one-run deficit, but a Luis Encarnacion pop up got lost in the lights and found grass. This brought home a pair and handed the Hooks a 5-2 advantage.

Dombroski made it through five innings and left the game with the lead. Alimber Santa entered from the bullpen and did his job with two perfect innings. Meanwhile, the Hooks added runs with RBI singles from Jordan, Logan Cerny and Luis Castro in each of the last three innings to go up 8-2, a lead they'd hold onto.

Patrick Halligan and Wilmy Sanchez finished things off with clean frames, and the Hooks took home the Wednesday night win.

UP NEXT:

The Missions continue their six-game series at home against the Corpus Christi Hooks on Thursday night. Left-hander Jackson Wolf (2-0, 2.84) takes the mound for San Antonio while right-hander Trey Dombroski (1-0, 4.50) goes for the Hooks. It is Taco Bell Value Night, so tickets are discounted while American draft beer, soda, popcorn and hot dogs are $2. The Missions will also play as the Flying Chanclas de San Antonio. Catch all the action on Country Legends KKYX, 680 AM, 104.9 FM and kkyx.com.

• Discuss this story on the Texas League message board...





Texas League Stories from May 1, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.