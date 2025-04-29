Valenzuela Crushes Walk-Off Homer as Missions Blank Hooks
April 29, 2025 - Texas League (TL)
San Antonio Missions News Release
SAN ANTONIO - With the game locked at zero in the bottom of the ninth inning, Brandon Valenzuela clobbered a walk-off home run to give the San Antonio Missions (12-10) a thrilling 2-0 win over the Corpus Christi Hooks (6-16).
Henry Bàez, the Missions' starter, sparkled through seven scoreless innings with eight strikeouts. Josè Geraldo and Jake Higginbotham followed his lead out of the bullpen, with Higginbotham picking up the win after the walk-off.
Joey Mancini, the Corpus Christi starter, and Báez exchanged zeroes all game. Mancini kept the Missions out of the hit column until there were two outs in the sixth inning, when Devin Ortiz snuck a single into left field. That knocked Mancini out of the ballgame, but Anderson Bido finished the frame and kept the game scoreless into the seventh.
Báez dominated through the seventh inning, becoming the first Missions pitcher to complete both six and seven full innings as a starter. He allowed just two hits and one walk while striking out eight.
Geraldo picked up right where Báez left off, striking out a pair in a scoreless eighth inning out of the bullpen. Higginbotham did the same.
Bido only recorded one out for the Hooks before handing the ball to Alex Santos II. The righty kept the game tied at zero into the bottom of the ninth, but that's when the magic happened. Francisco Acuña led off with a walk and moved to second on an Ortiz bunt. This brought Valenzuela to the plate, and he smoked a ball 107 mph off the bat 383 feet to right field, igniting Wolff Stadium with his walk-off home run.
UP NEXT:
The Missions continue their six-game series at home against the Corpus Christi Hooks. Right-hander Braden Nett (0-2, 4.80) takes the mound for San Antonio while lefty Trey Dombroski (0-2, 3.60) goes for the Hooks. Catch all the action on Country Legends KKYX, 680 AM, 104.9 FM and kkyx.com.
