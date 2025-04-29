Naturals, Cardinals Postponed Tuesday

April 29, 2025 - Texas League (TL)

SPRINGFIELD, MISSOURI - The Northwest Arkansas Naturals (12-9) and the Springfield Cardinals (10-11) game scheduled for Tuesday has been postponed due to rain. The game will be made up as part of a doubleheader on Friday, May 2, beginning at 5:05 PM CT.

The Naturals and Cardinals were scheduled to start their series-opener at 11:15 AM, but severe storms passed through Missouri bringing heavy rain and wind, causing the postponement.

The two teams start their 24-game season series on Tuesday, April 30, at 6:35 PM at Hammonds Field. Northwest Arkansas is coming off a series win against the Tulsa Drillers and riding a three-game win streak after a victory on Friday and sweep of Sunday's doubleheader following a suspended game due to rain on Saturday.

Fans can catch all the action with the "Voice of the Naturals", Shawn Murnin, at www.nwanaturals.com and the MiLB app.

