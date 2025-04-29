Drillers Game Rained Out

April 29, 2025 - Texas League (TL)

Tulsa Drillers News Release







Tulsa, OK - Tonight's (Thursday, April 29) Tulsa Drillers game with the Arkansas Travelers has been rained out.

The two teams will now open their series Wednesday afternoon, April 30 at 12:05 p.m.

Tonight's rained out game will be made up as part of a doubleheader on Thursday, May 1. The first game of the doubleheader will begin at 5:00 p.m., with the second game starting 30 minutes after the conclusion of game one. Each game is scheduled to be seven innings in length.

Stadium gates for the doubleheader will open at 4:30 p.m. The first 1,000 fans to enter through the Tulsa World First Base Gate will receive a Hornsby Motorcycle Bobblehead courtesy of the Oklahoma Highway Safety Office.

Fans holding tickets for tonight's rained out game can redeem them for like tickets to any other game this season, based on availability. Exchanges must be made at the ONEOK Field Ticket Office.

• Discuss this story on the Texas League message board...





Texas League Stories from April 29, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.