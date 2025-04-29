Series Opener in Tulsa Washed Out
April 29, 2025 - Texas League (TL)
Arkansas Travelers News Release
Tulsa, OK - Tuesday night's series opener between the Arkansas Travelers and Tulsa Drillers was postponed due to rain. It will be made up as part of the doubleheader on Thursday May 1 with two seven inning games beginning at 5:00 p.m. The series in Tulsa will now start on Wednesday with a 12:05 contest. All Travs games are broadcast on 106.7 Buz2, the Bally Sports Live App, milb.tv and mlb.tv.
Check out the Arkansas Travelers Statistics
• Discuss this story on the Texas League message board...
Texas League Stories from April 29, 2025
- Series Opener in Tulsa Washed Out - Arkansas Travelers
- Drillers Game Rained Out - Tulsa Drillers
- Wichita Rides Late Scoring Spree to Take Series Opener over Frisco - Wichita Wind Surge
- Osuna Plates Two, RoughRiders Fall in Series Opener Versus Wichita - Frisco RoughRiders
- Fernandez Homers in Soddies Loss at Midland - Amarillo Sod Poodles
- Naturals, Cardinals Postponed Tuesday - Northwest Arkansas Naturals
- April 29 Springfield Game Postponed - Springfield Cardinals
- Missions Shortstop Francisco Acuña Mashes his Way to Texas League Player of the Week Award - San Antonio Missions
- Naturals Sweep Drillers in Doubleheader - Northwest Arkansas Naturals
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.