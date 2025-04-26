Travs Post Big Inning But Fall

April 26, 2025 - Texas League (TL)

Arkansas Travelers News Release







North Little Rock, AR - A six run fifth inning was not enough as the Arkansas Travelers fell 9-6 to the Midland RockHounds on Saturday night. Bill Knight paced the offense with two hits including a three-run home run. Midland built an eight run lead before the Travs got on the board. The RockHound bullpen then closed out the game with 4.1 scoreless innings.

Moments That Mattered

* Brock Rodden ripped a two-run single and Knight followed with a homer as the Travs cut their deficit to two in the fifth inning.

* The Travs put two on with two out in the eighth but couldn't capitalize.

Notable Travs Performances

* CF Bill Knight: 2-5, run, HR, 3 RBI

* RHP Michael Hobbs: 2 IP, BB, 4 K

News and Notes

* Connor Charping was reinstated from the Injured List prior to the game and started at catcher.

* Hobbs struck out all three hitters in the eighth inning on only 11 pitches.

Up Next

The series wraps up on Sunday with lefty Danny Wirchansky (1-1, 4.58) starting for Arkansas against Kade Morris (1-1, 2.08). First pitch is at 1:35 with a free kids clinic starting at noon. It is Operation: Military Appreciation, a family Sunday and kids run the bases after the game. The game will also be broadcast on 106.7 Buz2, the Bally Sports Live App, milb.tv and mlb.tv.

• Discuss this story on the Texas League message board...





Texas League Stories from April 26, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.