Springfield Blanked on Wet Night in Wichita
April 26, 2025 - Texas League (TL)
Springfield Cardinals News Release
WICHITA, KS - After a two-hour rain delay, the Springfield Cardinals fell 7-0 to the Wichita Wind Surge on Saturday night at Equity Bank Park. The Wind Surge (12-8) clinched a series victory with the win and handed the Cardinals (9-11) their first shutout loss of the season.
DECISIONS:
W: Mike Paredes (3-0)
L: Max Rajcic (1-2)
NOTES:
- Max Rajcic allowed six runs on six hits over 2.1 innings in his second loss of the season. He walked four, struck out one, and allowed two home runs.
- Springfield's bullpen combined to allow only one earned run over the final 6.2 innings. Osvaldo Berrios and Nathanael Heredia each pitched 2.1 innings.
- Chase Davis went hitless to snap his hitting streak at six games.
ON DECK:
- Sunday, April 27, 1:05 p.m. CT at Wichita
- LHP Brycen Mautz vs. RHP Ricky Castro
- Cardinals broadcast available on Classic Rock 106.7, classicrock1067.fm, SpringfieldCardinals.com
