Springfield Blanked on Wet Night in Wichita

April 26, 2025 - Texas League (TL)

WICHITA, KS - After a two-hour rain delay, the Springfield Cardinals fell 7-0 to the Wichita Wind Surge on Saturday night at Equity Bank Park. The Wind Surge (12-8) clinched a series victory with the win and handed the Cardinals (9-11) their first shutout loss of the season.

DECISIONS:

W: Mike Paredes (3-0)

L: Max Rajcic (1-2)

NOTES:

- Max Rajcic allowed six runs on six hits over 2.1 innings in his second loss of the season. He walked four, struck out one, and allowed two home runs.

- Springfield's bullpen combined to allow only one earned run over the final 6.2 innings. Osvaldo Berrios and Nathanael Heredia each pitched 2.1 innings.

- Chase Davis went hitless to snap his hitting streak at six games.

ON DECK:

- Sunday, April 27, 1:05 p.m. CT at Wichita

- LHP Brycen Mautz vs. RHP Ricky Castro

- Cardinals broadcast available on Classic Rock 106.7, classicrock1067.fm, SpringfieldCardinals.com

