McCullers Spins Five Shutout, Hooks Win Back-To-Back Games

April 26, 2025 - Texas League (TL)

CORPUS CHRISTI - Backed by fine a start from Lance McCullers Jr., as well as home runs by Pascanel Ferreras and Ryan Wrobleski, the Hooks knocked off Frisco, 5-1, Saturday afternoon before 4,004 fans at Whataburger Field.

McCullers, working his way back from right flexor tendon surgery, struck out seven against three singles and one walk in five scoreless innings. Aided by a double play in the fifth, the two-time World Series champion faced three over the minimum while delivering 45 of 71 pitches for strikes.

Pascanel Ferreras provided the Hooks with a 1-0 lead thanks to a mammoth homer to left field with two away in the third.

Rehabbing Astros right-hander Shawn Dubin made his first appearance of the season, permitting one run on two hits and one walk in the sixth. Dubin struck out two and stranded a pair.

Corpus Christi grabbed the lead back immediately as Rowdey Jordan began the home sixth with a lead-off walk. Ferreras followed by punching a base hit into right, setting the stage for Zach Cole's RBI single into centerfield.

Jordan walked again to start the eighth. And after another hit by Cole, Ryan Wrobleski launched a two-out, three-run homer to left for a 5-1 Hooks lead.

Wilmy Sanchez, who recorded the save on Friday, struck out two in a perfect seventh. Anderson Bido issued a walk in the eighth but it was quickly erased on a 4-6-3 double play.

After the big Corpus Christi eighth, Tyler Guilfoil pitched a 1-2-3 ninth, striking out Cooper Johnson to end the game.

