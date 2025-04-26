Naturals' Game Against Tulsa on Saturday, April 26th Is Suspended

April 26, 2025 - Texas League (TL)

Northwest Arkansas Naturals News Release







SPRINGDALE, Ark. - The Northwest Arkansas Naturals game against the Tulsa Drillers (Los Angeles Dodgers) was suspended tonight - Saturday, April 26th - due to wet grounds with the Naturals leading 1-0 in the bottom of the fourth inning. The Naturals' Jordan Groshans was at the plate with two outs and Carter Jensen at first base when the game was officially suspended.

Tonight's game will resume at 12:30 p.m. tomorrow - Sunday, April 27th - in the bottom of the fourth inning with the Naturals ahead of the Drillers, 1-0. The regularly scheduled game on Sunday will now be a 7-inning game that will begin approximately 30-40 minutes following the suspended game. Gates will open to the public at 12:15 p.m.

All tickets from Saturday, April 26th are eligible, per the Naturals' official weather policy, to be exchanged in-person at the Arvest Ballpark Box Office for a ticket of equal value, based on availability, to any regular season home game in 2025 through the end of August. Tickets for Sunday are now good for both the suspended game and the regularly scheduled game.

All ticket exchanges need to be done in-person at the Arvest Ballpark Box Office during normal operating hours. The Box Office opens at 12 p.m. on gamedays and stays open throughout the game while on non-gamedays it is open from 12 p.m. until 5 p.m., Monday through Friday.

-Naturals-

• Discuss this story on the Texas League message board...





Texas League Stories from April 26, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.