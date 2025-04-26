Wichita Shuts Out Springfield Behind Strong Arms

April 26, 2025 - Texas League (TL)

Wichita, KS - The Wichita Wind Surge shut out the Springfield Cardinals 7-0 at Equity Bank Park. While slugging two home runs along the way, the shutout is the second of the season for Wichita.

Connor Prielipp, Mike Paredes, Michael Martinez, and Angel Macuare combined to hold the Cardinals to three hits throughout Saturday night. The Wind Surge infield also turned three double plays, two of them being inning-enders.

Tanner Schobel opened the bottom of the first with a triple to the wall in left center. Rubel Cespedes then singled back up the middle to score Schobel. Kala'i Rosario brought in the second run of the inning on a double to left.

Ricardo Olivar struck first two innings later on a solo homer off the top of the left field wall and out of the yard for his second long ball of the season. Noah Cardenas found the berm himself on a three-run shot to make the score 6-0 Wind Surge.

Paredes received the win, improving to 3-0 on the season, after giving up just two hits and a walk over three innings of relief of the starter Prielipp.

POSTGAME NOTES

After the win, the Wind Surge have won the series with the Springfield Cardinals. They are a game back of the Arkansas Travelers for first place in the Texas League's North Division.

Following his relief appearance in tonight's game, Mike Paredes has thrown 17.2 innings without an earned run this season with the Wind Surge. Paredes now also leads the team in wins (3).

With the three-run home run by Noah Cardenas in the fourth, Wichita has hit as many home runs with runners on base (11) as their opponents have hit overall against them this season.

The three double plays are the most turned in a game this season by the Wind Surge.

Both of Wichita's shutout wins this season have come on Saturday, with tonight being the first complete nine-inning shutout. Technically, the first full shutout came courtesy of the Tumba Vacas de Wichita.

The Wind Surge finish the series against the Springfield Cardinals on Sunday, April 27, at 1:05 PM on Sunday Family Fun Day. You can listen to Wind Surge games on ESPN Wichita 92.3 FM and windsurge.com or watch online at MiLB.TV and Bally Sports Live. For ticket information, please visit windsurge.com/tickets.

