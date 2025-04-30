Wind Surge Shut out RoughRiders

April 30, 2025 - Texas League (TL)

FRISCO, Texas - The Wichita Wind Surge shut out the Frisco RoughRiders 7-0 at Riders Field. For the third time this season, Wichita keeps its opponent off the scoreboard, this time being the Texas League South Division leaders.

Trent Baker, Mike Paredes, and Joel Cesar combined for the third shutout of the 2025 season for the Wind Surge; Paredes and Cesar retired the final 11 Frisco batters while Baker earned his first win of the season (1-2) over five innings of two-hit baseball with a walk and four punchouts.

Aaron Sabato slugged a solo shot, his second long ball of the season, out to right field for the game's first run in the top of the second. Wichita's first baseman doubled into the left field corner for his second hit of the night two innings later. Andrew Cossetti brought him in on a single off the wall in left before an outfield assist ended the frame, 2-0 Wind Surge.

Continuing the scoring in the even innings, Kyler Fedko launched his fifth home run of the season onto the berm in left center in the top of the sixth.

Ricardo Olivar connected on an RBI single to shallow left in the top of the seventh, and Jorel Ortega crossed the plate to make the score 4-0 Wichita entering the stretch. Three more runs scored for the Wind Surge in the eighth for a 7-0 lead that got cemented as the final on a 6-3 putout in the bottom of the ninth.

POSTGAME NOTES

After tonight's game, Wichita finishes with a 14-9 record in April, marking the best-ever record in April in team franchise history.

The shutout by the Wind Surge is their third of the year, tying for the Texas League lead with Arkansas. Tonight's win also puts Wichita a half game behind the Travelers for first place in the Texas League North Division.

After his appearance tonight, Mike Paredes has begun the 2025 season throwing 20.2 innings without giving up an earned run out of the Wind Surge bullpen.

Both home runs for Aaron Sabato so far this season with Wichita have been on the road (April 19, 2025 @ Tulsa).

Kyler Fedko's fifth home run of the season puts him in a three-way tie for third in the Texas League.

The Wind Surge continue the series against the Frisco RoughRiders on Thursday, May 1, at 6:35 PM. Wichita returns to Equity Bank Park on May 13 for a series with the Arkansas Travelers. You can listen to Wind Surge games on ESPN Wichita 92.3 FM and windsurge.com or watch online at MiLB.TV and Bally Sports Live. For ticket information, please visit windsurge.com/tickets.

