Drake Strikes out Nine, RoughRiders Defeated by Wind Surge

April 30, 2025 - Texas League (TL)

FRISCO, Texas - The Frisco RoughRiders were shut out by the Wichita Wind Surge 7-0 on Wednesday night from Riders Field.

RoughRiders (14-9) starter Kohl Drake (0-2) took the loss, allowing two runs but punching out nine batters. The Sachse, Texas native has amassed 25 strikeouts over his last three starts in 13.1 innings.

The Wind Surge (14-9) jumped in front in the top of the second when Aaron Sabato clipped a solo home run to put Wichita up 1-0. Andrew Cossetti then hit an RBI single in the top of the second but was thrown out at second by Luis Mieses. Cossetti's base hit gave the Wind Surge a 2-0 lead.

In the top of the eighth inning, Wichita loaded the bases on three-straight walks. Jorel Ortega then drew an RBI walk, Tanner Schobel hit an RBI single and Ricardo Olivar flipped a sacrifice fly to grab a 7-0 lead.

Wind Surge starter Trent Baker (1-2) garnered the win, pitching five shutout innings.

Notes to Know:

-Drake has allowed just two runs in his last two starts, fanning 25 batters and generating 46 swings and misses in that span.

-The RoughRiders totaled 12 strikeouts and have now fanned 103 batters over the last eight games.

-Alejandro Osuna (2-for-4) extended his hit streak to 13 games, the longest active stretch in the Texas League.

Frisco and Wichita meet again at 6:35 p.m. on Thursday, May 1st. RoughRiders RHP Josh Stephan (2-0, 5.40) tussles with Wind Surge RHP Pierson Ohl (1-0, 0.00).

Promotions include Bowling For Soup Night, Thirsty Thursday (half off Eight and Union Bear No Coast IPA) and Bark in the Park. Make sure to come out to the ballpark early to secure a Trucker Hat Giveaway.

