Extra Inning Thriller Goes to Tulsa
April 30, 2025 - Texas League (TL)
Arkansas Travelers News Release
Tulsa, OK - In a game full of wild back and forth swings, the Arkansas Travelers fell to the Tulsa Drillers, 12-10 in 10 innings on Wednesday in Tulsa. Both teams led by multiple runs on multiple occasions in the game. Jose Ramos lined a home run to right field to give the Drillers the win. The Travs rallied from four runs down after seven innings to force extra frames. Hunter Fitz-Gerald and Caleb Cali connected for back-to-back home runs, marking the first Double-A homer for each.
Moments That Mattered
* Tulsa scored six times in the seventh inning on six hits and a walk to get the lead. Ramos just missed a homer in that inning doubling off the top of the wall in centerfield.
* Arkansas was down their final strike twice in the ninth but tied the game on a passed ball.
* Tulsa loaded the bases with two out in the bottom of the ninth but Brandyn Garcia notched a strikeout to keep the game going.
Notable Travs Performances
* 2B Brock Rodden: 3-5, BB, 2 runs, 2B
* LF Victor Labrada: 2-4, HBP, run, 2B, 3 RBI
* 3B Caleb Cali: 2-4, BB, run, 2B, HR, 2 RBI
News and Notes
* Bill Knight extended his hit streak to six and has hits in 14 of his past 15 games.
* The game was delayed 3:04 at the start by rain. Game time was then 3:19.
Up Next
The series continues on Thursday night with a doubleheader of two seven inning games. First pitch for game one is set for 5:00 p.m. with game two following about 35 minutes later. The games will be broadcast on 106.7 Buz2, the Bally Sports Live App, milb.tv and mlb.tv.
