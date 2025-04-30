Extra Inning Thriller Goes to Tulsa

April 30, 2025 - Texas League (TL)

Arkansas Travelers News Release







Tulsa, OK - In a game full of wild back and forth swings, the Arkansas Travelers fell to the Tulsa Drillers, 12-10 in 10 innings on Wednesday in Tulsa. Both teams led by multiple runs on multiple occasions in the game. Jose Ramos lined a home run to right field to give the Drillers the win. The Travs rallied from four runs down after seven innings to force extra frames. Hunter Fitz-Gerald and Caleb Cali connected for back-to-back home runs, marking the first Double-A homer for each.

Moments That Mattered

* Tulsa scored six times in the seventh inning on six hits and a walk to get the lead. Ramos just missed a homer in that inning doubling off the top of the wall in centerfield.

* Arkansas was down their final strike twice in the ninth but tied the game on a passed ball.

* Tulsa loaded the bases with two out in the bottom of the ninth but Brandyn Garcia notched a strikeout to keep the game going.

Notable Travs Performances

* 2B Brock Rodden: 3-5, BB, 2 runs, 2B

* LF Victor Labrada: 2-4, HBP, run, 2B, 3 RBI

* 3B Caleb Cali: 2-4, BB, run, 2B, HR, 2 RBI

News and Notes

* Bill Knight extended his hit streak to six and has hits in 14 of his past 15 games.

* The game was delayed 3:04 at the start by rain. Game time was then 3:19.

Up Next

The series continues on Thursday night with a doubleheader of two seven inning games. First pitch for game one is set for 5:00 p.m. with game two following about 35 minutes later. The games will be broadcast on 106.7 Buz2, the Bally Sports Live App, milb.tv and mlb.tv.

• Discuss this story on the Texas League message board...





Texas League Stories from April 30, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.