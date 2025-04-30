Sacramento's Sweet Swinging Son: Chase Davis Wows Springfield with Beautiful Swing

April 30, 2025 - Texas League (TL)

On any given night at Hammons Field, you're likely watching a future St. Louis Cardinals star. In 2025, one of those dons the number five and roams the outfield grass: Chase Davis.

The first-round pick out of the University of Arizona in 2023 is used to being in the spotlight. Every scouting report, video breakdown and prospect write-up (including this one) will compare his left-handed swing to former Major League All-Star Carlos González. The resemblance is uncanny: a slightly open stance from the left side, a looping inverted-parabola bat path and a one-handed finish prime for gorgeous bat drops on moonshot home runs.

"It gets annoying sometimes, I'm not going to lie," Davis laughed while praising González and those comparisons during a video podcast interview on the Springfield Cardinals YouTube Channel. "It's a cool [comparison]. What a player to be [compared] to."

Davis said he's had the same swing mechanics since the age of twelve, growing up in Elk Grove, CA, a suburb of the state capital Sacramento. He explained that he did initially mimic his swing after the long-time Colorado Rockies star and his favorite player growing up. That smooth swing came into play nearly immediately when Davis made his Springfield debut on September 7, 2024 at Hammons Field. The now tenth-ranked prospect homered on the second pitch he ever saw in Double-A, a no-doubter to right. He even dropped the bat in style, just like his childhood hero.

It isn't only the swing that has fans and scouts alike raving. Davis' outfield play has produced several dazzling highlights in less than a year with Springfield. In that same Double-A debut game in 2024, Davis made a leaping grab at the left field fence, robbing extra bases while crashing into the bullpen wall. In the first road trip of 2025 to Amarillo, TX, he made five different incredible diving plays in a six-game stretch. His play on the field has been impressing everyone for years, well before he became a top prospect in the Cardinals system.

Davis was slated to be a high draft pick out of Franklin High School in Northern California. When COVID-19 cancelled his senior season and Major League Baseball shortened the draft to five rounds, the then-18-year-old pivoted and made good on his commitment to the University of Arizona.

"It was an outlook on my future that I felt like would be more beneficial. I think taking three years at school would have solidified a better chance at me going into the draft and pro ball," he explained. Davis's "gamble" paid off in a big way. He had a monster career for the Wildcats, becoming a Golden Spikes Award and Dick Howser Trophy Semifinalist, and was a career .319 hitter in three NCAA seasons. His stock rose thanks to his collegiate career en route to a 21st overall selection and $3.6 MM signing bonus. The announcement of his name on draft day brought a sense of relief and validation to years of hard work from him and his family.

Chase Davis may not be a household name to St. Louis Cardinals fans just yet in 2025. But as that sweet swing continues to impress fans around the Ozarks and the Texas League, his name recognition grows. With each arched swing, he inches closer and closer to the shadow of The Arch.

