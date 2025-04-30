Groover's Late Homer Propels Soddies to Victory

April 30, 2025 - Texas League (TL)

MIDLAND, TX - The Amarillo Sod Poodles (9-14) defeated the Midland RockHounds (12-11), 4-3, on Wednesday night at Momentum Bank Ballpark. The Soddies came through in the late innings to topple the RockHounds in the one-run affair.

The RockHounds struck first with Brennan Milone launching a solo home run in the first inning. Junior Perez would follow with a solo blast of his own in the third to put Midland up by two early.

With Sod Poodles' starter Spencer Giesting keeping the RockHounds in check through the fourth inning, Jose Fernandez checked into the game with an RBI base hit to left field to cut the deficit in half in the top of the fifth.

Later in the inning, Amarillo loaded the bases for Manuel Pena. The Soddies' first baseman got a hold of a pitch that carried deep enough for a sacrifice fly, tying the game at two apiece.

Colby Halter tripled to bring home a run in the bottom of the sixth for the RockHounds, putting Midland back in front, 3-2.

The Soddies quickly responded, again off the bat of Fernandez who stepped up in the top of the seventh with a two-bagger that knotted the score at three.

One inning later, LuJames Groover took one the other way to lose a ball beyond the short porch in right field, a solo blast that gave Amarillo their first lead of the night going into the closing frames.

Alfred Morillo came on to pitch in the bottom of the ninth to close things out, doing so successfully to complete the comeback victory for the Sod Poodles, defeating Midland by a 4-3 score.

Amarillo is back in action tomorrow night with first pitch scheduled for 7:00 p.m. in Midland. RHP Roman Angelo (0-2, 10.13) will toe the rubber for the Soddies while RHP Chen Zhuang (0-3, 6.98) earns the start for the RockHounds.

POSTGAME NOTES

HIP, HIP, JOSE: Extending his hit streak to five games this evening was Jose Fernandez, going 2-for-4 at the dish with a double and two RBI...his ninth multi-hit effort of the season now leads the team...now tied for the league lead in doubles (8) this season with Peyton Wilson (Wichita).

MOVIN' AND GROOVIN': Coming up with a clutch homer in the eighth inning tonight was LuJames Groover ...was his sixth home run on the year which now leads the team...now batting .412 (7-for-17) in the eighth inning or later this season, ranking tied for second in the Texas League in hits in such situations...of his six home runs this year, tonight's was his first in the eighth inning or later.

ROCKET MAN: Checking in with a multi-hit game tonight was Caleb Roberts, going 2-for-4 at the plate with a double...has now hit safely in six of his most recent seven games, batting .357 (10-for-28) with four runs, four doubles, three RBI, and a stolen base over that span.

MAGICAL MORILLO: With his team-leading third save of the season tonight, Alfred Morillo has now gone seven straight appearances without allowing a run (7.1 IP, 6 H, 4 BB, 4 K).

