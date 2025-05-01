Wichita Slugs Four Home Runs, Takes Third Straight Win in Frisco

May 1, 2025 - Texas League (TL)

Wichita Wind Surge News Release







FRISCO, Texas - The Wichita Wind Surge took down the Frisco RoughRiders 5-2 at Riders Field. Wind Surge batters connected on four home runs over the first two innings, with the pitching staff keeping enough distance for the team's third straight win.

Tanner Schobel led off the game with a solo home run in the first at-bat in May. Four more scores followed on three homers in the top of the second: a solo shot by Tyler Dearden, and then back-to-back long balls on a two-run blast by Schobel and a Ricardo Olivar round-tripper.

Pierson Ohl set the tone atop the hill in his first start of the season with Wichita, throwing four innings of three-hit baseball with five strikeouts. Over seven innings in 2025 with the Wind Surge, Ohl has struck out nine batters against just four hits.

Frisco brought in two runs on a fielder's choice and an infield error. John Klein, Jaylen Nowlin, and John Stankiewicz combined to retire seven of the final eight Frisco men at the plate to finish the job.

Klein earned the win (3-2) in long relief of the starter Ohl, yielding two unearned runs on two hits and a walk over three frames with a season-high six punchouts. Stankiewicz also received his first save of the year after facing the minimum in the bottom of the ninth on just seven pitches.

POSTGAME NOTES

Wichita left the yard four times for the first time this season. The last time the Wind Surge had four homers in a game was on August 21, 2024, at Midland.

Tanner Schobel's solo homer is the first leadoff long ball of the year for Wichita. His multi-long ball hitting performance is also the first such game by a Wind Surge hitter in 2025.

Between the bottom of the sixth last night and the bottom of the third tonight, Wichita's arms set down 18 consecutive RoughRiders hitters.

Of the 13 strikeouts thrown by Wind Surge pitchers, eight of them got Frisco batters looking.

John Klein now ties for the Wichita lead in wins (3) alongside fellow bullpen arm Mike Paredes.

The Wind Surge continue the series against the Frisco RoughRiders on Friday, May 2, at 6:05 PM. Wichita returns to Equity Bank Park on May 13 for a series with the Arkansas Travelers. You can listen to Wind Surge games on ESPN Wichita 92.3 FM and windsurge.com or watch online at MiLB.TV and Bally Sports Live. For ticket information, please visit windsurge.com/tickets.

• Discuss this story on the Texas League message board...





Texas League Stories from May 1, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.