Riders Outslugged by Wind Surge in 5-2 Loss

May 1, 2025 - Texas League (TL)

FRISCO, Texas - The Frisco RoughRiders fell to the Wichita Wind Surge 5-2 on Thursday night from Riders Field.

Wichita (15-9) clipped five runs off four homers in the first two innings. Tanner Schobel led off the game with a homer to put the Wind Surge in front 1-0.

In the top of the second, Schobel, Tyler Dearden and Ricardo Olivar slugged solo home runs to extend the lead to 5-0.

The RoughRiders (14-10) broke through in the bottom of the seventh when Tucker Mitchell plated two runs on a fielder's choice and throwing error to pull Frisco within a 5-2 deficit.

Wichita reliever John Klein (3-2) earned the victory while John Stankiewicz garnered the save with a scoreless ninth inning. Frisco starter Josh Stephan (2-1) picked up the loss, pitching three innings while allowing five runs.

The RoughRiders bullpen spun six-straight scoreless innings. Ryan Lobus, Gerardo Carillo, Janser Lara and Skylar Hales allowed just three combined hits while punching out four batters.

Notes to Know:

-Alejandro Osuna (1-for-4) extended his hit streak to 14 games, the longest active stretch in the Texas League. Osuna is batting .377 (20-for-53) over that span.

-Luis Mieses (2-for-4) collected his fourth multi-hit game of the year and extended his hit streak to five games.

-Reliever Ryan Lobus has pitched eight-straight scoreless innings, surrendering just three hits during that span.

The Riders and Wind Surge battle at 7:05 p.m. on Friday, May 2nd. Frisco RHP Ben Anderson (0-3, 9.42) clashes with Wichita LHP Connor Prielipp (0-1, 4.22).

Promotions include Golf Night presented by the 2025 KPMG Women's PGA Championship, STEM Night and Postgame Fireworks presented by Globe Life.

