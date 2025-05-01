San Antonio's Bats Quieted by Corpus Christi

May 1, 2025 - Texas League (TL)

San Antonio Missions News Release







SAN ANTONIO - In a well-pitched ball game for both teams on Thursday night, the Corpus Christi Hooks (8-16) got the best of the Flying Chanclas de San Antonio (12-12) in a 3-1 game. Despite a solo home run by Catcher Brandon Valenzuela, the Hooks took the lead in the fourth inning and the Flying Chanclas played catch-up the rest of the game.

San Antonio sent southpaw Jackson Wolf to the mound for his sixth start of the year. Wolf continues to pitch at an elite level, adding nine strikeouts to his 2025 campaign, putting him at 31 on the year to become San Antonio's team strikeout leader.

After tossing three scoreless innings, a leadoff single in the fourth by Pascanel Ferreras was followed up by a walk to Zach Cole. With two runners on, Luis Castro singled in Ferreras and Cole later stole home to give the Hooks a 2-0 lead.

Valenzuela answered for the Flying Chanclas offense in the bottom of the inning, blasting a solo home run to right field and cutting the San Antonio deficit to 2-1. Valenzuela finished the day with three hits-a double, ground rule double and that solo shot.

The Hooks would tack on another run in the top of the fifth after a Bryan Lavastida home run gave Corpus Christi a 3-1 lead.

The two other San Antonio hits came in the form of a Marcos Castañon single in the bottom of the fifth inning and a Joshua Mears double in the bottom of the seventh inning.

Jose Espada and Bradgley Rodriguez came on in relief after Wolf's six innings. Espada pitched a scoreless seventh striking out the side. Rodriguez pitched the eighth and ninth striking out two Hooks batters, but the Hooks' lead held.

UP NEXT:

The Missions continue their six-game series at home against the Corpus Christi Hooks on Friday night. Right-hander Victor Lizarraga (0-3, 10.43) takes the mound for the Missions while right-hander Jose Fleury (2-0, 0.82) goes for the Hooks. The first 2,000 fans at The Wolff will receive a retro Missions hockey sweater, courtesy of Circle K. Gates open at 6:00 p.m. Catch all the action on Country Legends KKYX, 680 AM, 104.9 FM and kkyx.com.

