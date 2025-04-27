San Antonio Takes Sunday Finale over Pigweeds

AMARILLO, Texas - A stellar defensive play from Tyler Robertson and homers from Anthony Vilar and Brandon Valenzuela aided clutch pitching to give the San Antonio Missions a 5-4 win over the Amarillo Sod Poodles, who today played as the Yellow City Pigweeds.

San Antonio starter Jagger Haynes picked up the win on five innings of three-run ball, allowing three hits with five strikeouts and two walks. Manuel Castro earned the five-out save, escaping an eighth inning jam thanks to Robertson's web gem in center field when the bases were loaded.

The Pigweeds scored first against Haynes when LuJames Groover sent out a solo shot to left-center field. After one inning of play, the Missions trailed 1-0.

San Antonio struck right back. With the bases loaded in the second, Wyatt Hoffman looped a two-run single to place the Missions ahead. Pigweeds starter Dylan Ray then committed a balk with runners on the corners, so the Missions took a 3-1 lead.

Yellow City responded in the bottom half of the second. José Fernandez sent a bullet to left field that brought home a run. Then a wild pitch allowed Ivan Melendez to cross the plate and tie the game at three.

In the top of the third, Vilar smashed an oppo-taco to left field and gave the Missions the lead again at 4-3. Valenzuela followed Vilar's footsteps with his own opposite-field homer in the fourth, this time off reliever Alec Baker, adding some cushion to San Antonio's now 5-3 advantage.

With the lead in hand, Haynes found his groove. He retired nine of the last 10 batters he faced and left the game after five innings with a chance to take home the win, which he did.

Yellow City's bullpen set down nine straight Missions after the Valenzuela homer, forcing San Antonio's 'pen to match them. Stephen Jones was the first to try, and he looked electric in a 1-2-3 sixth inning that included a strikeout of Manuel Peña with a 98-mph fastball. Jones also got the first out of the seventh before San Antonio turned to lefty Ryan Och.

Och got the first man he faced out, but Fernandez singled and then Jack Hurley lined a single to right-center field that ate up the center fielder Robertson, allowing Fernandez to score all the way from first. Och did manage to keep the lead by forcing Kristian Robinson to fly out, so the Missions remained ahead 5-4 heading into the eighth.

The Pigweeds' bullpen continued to hold down San Antonio with a swift eighth, bringing Eduarniel Nùñez to the mound in the bottom half for the Missions. He loaded the bases with a pair of walks and a hit allowed, so he left in favor of Manuel Castro.

Castro entered and immediately struck out Melendez. With two outs and the bases still loaded, Caleb Roberts lifted a flyball that kept carrying, but Robertson jumped and crashed against the wall while still holding onto the ball for a massive third out that kept San Antonio ahead.

A quick top of the ninth returned Castro to the mound to try and secure the game. Castro picked up a couple more strikeouts on the way to a clean frame and save, handing the Missions their 5-4 win.

UP NEXT:

The Missions are back home for two straight weeks beginning on Tuesday at 7:05 p.m. against the Corpus Christi Hooks! It is AARP $2 Tuesday, so Bullpen/Outfield Reserved/Berm tickets, American Draft Beer, hot dogs and Sofia's Pizza slices are all $2. Right-hander Henry Bàez (0-1, 4.60) takes the mound for San Antonio while righty Joey Mancini (0-2, 5.40) goes for the Hooks. Catch all the action on Country Legends KKYX, 680 AM, 104.9 FM and kkyx.com.

