Merrill Singles Twice as Missions Get Back in Win Column

May 3, 2025 - Texas League (TL)

San Antonio Missions News Release







SAN ANTONIO - An eventful evening in San Antonio, which included Padres outfielder Jackson Merrill's addition to the lineup for a rehab assignment and a Top Gun themed game, was capped off with a 4-1 win for the San Antonio Missions (13-13) over the Corpus Christi Hooks (9-17) in front of 4,778 fans at Wolff Stadium.

Working back from a hamstring strain, the 2024 MLB All-Star and Silver Slugger winner batted second in Luke Montz's lineup while playing center field for the Missions. Merrill finished the day with two singles, a walk and a run scored.

Jagger Haynes took the mound for his sixth start of the year Saturday night. After allowing a first inning run, the left hander settled in, striking out nine Hooks through 5.2 innings while walking one and allowing the two first inning hits.

The only run Haynes allowed came in to score after Corpus Christi leadoff man Pascanel Ferreras tripled, and Zach Cole singled to bring him in. Haynes hit the first batter he faced in the top of the fifth then struck out the next two batters but walked Jose Gonzalez, prompting Montz to call upon Stephen Jones in relief.

Jones caught Ferreras looking for the last out of the inning to preserve the score and allow the Missions offense to turn and burn.

The result was a 410ft game tying blast off the bat of Joshua Mears (3) that would even make Maverick jealous with its 108mph exit velo. The Missions would take the lead 3-1 later in the inning after RBI singles by Brandon Valenzuela and Devin Ortiz scored Kai Murphy and Merrill.

With the lead in hand, Jones completed the next inning before Carter Loewen was brought in for the seventh. Jones retired all four Hooks he faced, two of them being sat down via strikeout.

Loewen pitched a scoreless seventh to preserve the lead striking out one along the way to get the ball to Jake Higginbotham.

Higginbotham would go on to pitch a scoreless 1-2-3 eighth while striking out two.

San Antonio's offense would increase their lead to 4-1 in the bottom half of the inning. Two singles by Ortiz and Anthony Vilar would lead off the frame. Ortiz would then come around to score after the next batter, Ripken Reyes, laid down a sacrifice bunt and forced an errant throw from Luis Encarnacion.

Manuel Castro would get the final three outs of the game for the save, his second of the year, to seal the 4-1 win for San Antonio.

UP NEXT:

The Missions will wrap up their six-game series at home against the Corpus Christi Hooks on Sunday afternoon at 1:05 p.m. Henry Baez (0-1, 3.18) takes the mound for San Antonio while Alex Santos II (0-1, 5.06) goes for Corpus Christi. It is Military Appreciation Night! As a thank-you to our military community, Military Appreciation Nights offer 4 FREE Bullpen/Outfield Reserve tickets to those who show a valid military ID at the box office. | Presented By Chevrolet. Catch all the action on Country Legends KKYX, 680 AM, 104.9 FM and kkyx.com.

• Discuss this story on the Texas League message board...





Texas League Stories from May 3, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.