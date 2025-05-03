Drillers Get Another Walk-off Win

May 3, 2025 - Texas League (TL)

Tulsa, OK - It has been the home stand of walk-off wins for the Tulsa Drillers. For the second straight game, and the third time in the home stand, the Drillers edged the Arkansas Travelers Saturday night with a last-inning run.

On Saturday, Taylor Young raced home raced home on a wild pitch in the bottom of the tenth inning to give the Drillers a 4-3 win over the Travelers, much to the delight of another sellout crowd at ONEOK Field.

The Drillers are now 4-1 in the series with the Travs, and three of the wins have come in walk-off fashion, and all three have come in three different ways.

The first, on Wednesday afternoon, came via a tenth-inning homer from Jose Ramos. On Friday, it was an Arkansas error that gave the Drillers a ninth-inning win, before Saturday's wild pitch capped the trio of victories.

The Drillers started quickly in the game, taking an initial 2-0 lead with a pair of runs in the first inning. The scoring was set up when leadoff batter Young drew a walk, and Ramos lined a single into right field. After Chris Newell drew another walk to load the bases, Damon Keith brought Young home with a sacrifice fly, and Ramos scored the second run on a fielder's choice grounder from Ezequiel Pagán.

Arkansas scored in each of its next two at-bats against Tulsa starter Peter Heubeck to tie the game.

The Travelers made it three straight runs and took the lead in the fifth inning when Victor Labrada hit a solo homer off reliever Tanner Kiest.

The Drillers tied the game in the bottom of the seventh with a solo home run of their own. Aaron Bracho hit a liner that cleared the right field fence for his fifth homer of the season to make it 3-3.

The game remained tied and headed to extra innings. Tulsa reliever Kelvin Ramirez set up the walk-off victory by keeping the placed runner from scoring for the Travelers in the top of the tenth inning.

In the bottom of the tenth, Young was Tulsa's placed runner. Ramos led off against hard-throwing reliever Brandyn Garcia and battled over a seven pitch at-bat that ended with a sharp grounder to short. Young got a good read on the hit and alertly advanced to third on the throw to first that retired Ramos.

It brought Newell to the plate, and on the first pitch of his at-bat, Garcia threw high, and when the ball headed to the backstop, Young broke for home and slid home safely with a head first slide that produced the third on-field celebration in the last four days for the Drillers.

INSIDE THE GAME

*Five of the Drillers eight home wins this season have been walk-off victories.

*The first-inning single by Ramos extended his on-base streak to 18 straight games.

*Heubeck worked the first three innings and was charged with two runs on four hits and two walks.

*John Rhodes got a base hit in the seventh inning and has now hit safely in all nine games that he has played against the Travs this season.

*Like many other minor league clubs on Saturday, the Drillers wore special Star Wars jerseys for the game.

*The game marked the second straight sellout at ONEOK Field. The two games this weekend, played in near perfect weather in downtown Tulsa, have drawn a paid attendance total of 16,440.

UP NEXT

The Drillers will conclude their series with the Travelers and their home stand on Sunday afternoon at ONEOK Field. First pitch for the finale is set for 1:00 p.m. and the starting pitchers are scheduled to be:

Arkansas - TBA

Tulsa - LHP Jackson Ferris (0-2, 6.46 ERA)

Texas League Stories from May 3, 2025

