Former RoughRider Crim Makes MLB Debut

FRISCO, Texas - Former RoughRiders first baseman Blaine Crim made his MLB debut with the Texas Rangers on Friday, May 2nd in their game against the Seattle Mariners. Crim is the sixth player whose name will be featured on the Road to the Show Wall presented by Avondale Dealerships in 2025. He is also the first former RoughRider to debut with the Rangers in 2025.

Crim went 0-for-3 for the Rangers in their 13-1 loss to the Mariners.

The Mobile, Alabama native was called up by Texas after batting .313 with seven home runs and 25 RBI with Triple-A Round Rock. In 308 career games with the Express, Crim batted .286/.373/.486/.859 with 49 homers and 201 RBI, fifth most in the Pacific Coast League in that span.

Crim played parts of two seasons with the RoughRiders in 2021 and 2022, helping Frisco secure the 2022 Texas League title. That season, he finished tied for fourth in Riders single-season history in RBI (91) and tied for sixth in homers (24).

The former 2019 19th-round pick by the Rangers was selected out of Division II Mississippi College, where he set program records in career batting average (.350), doubles (55) and at-bats (714).

Crim is the sixth former RoughRiders player to debut this season, joining Liam Hicks, Chase Lee, Zak Kent, Grant Wolfram and Tyler Owens. Crim is the 220th player featured on the Road to the Show Wall presented by Avondale Dealerships.

The RoughRiders face the Wichita Wind Surge (Twins affiliate) at 7:05 p.m. on Saturday, May 3rd from Riders Field.

