Naturals Top Cardinals Saturday
May 3, 2025 - Texas League (TL)
Springfield Cardinals News Release
SPRINGFIELD, MO - The Springfield Cardinals (11-15) dropped a tight 5-4 game to the Northwest Arkansas Naturals on Saturday night. Leonardo Bernal snapped a 0-for-26 stretch with a two run home run in the sixth inning.
DECISIONS:
W: Hunter Owen (1-1)
L: Tekoah Roby (1-2)
SV: Natanael Garabitos (1)
You ever seen a duck delay? pic.twitter.com/TXcGhuI39d - Springfield Cardinals (@Sgf_Cardinals) May 4, 2025
NOTES:
The Cardinals trailed 5-0 before scoring four unanswered runs.
Tekoah Roby surrendered four runs in 3.1 innings of work, a season-high for the eleventh-ranked prospect in the Cardinals system.
Ricardo Velez and Luis Gastelum combined for 3.1 scoreless innings in the back end of the Springfield bullpen.
In the bottom of the fourth inning, the game went into a three-minute and thirty-second delay thanks to a pair of ducks entering the field (above).
ON DECK:
Sunday, May 4 vs NW Arkansas, 1:05 PM - Hiland Dairy Ice Cream Sunday, MOST 529 Kids Run the Bases
LHP Brycen Mautz (0-0, 4.20) vs TBD
Cardinals broadcast available on Classic Rock 106.7, classicrock1067.fm, SpringfieldCardinals.com, Bally Sports Live, MiLB.tv
