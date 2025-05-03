Early Offense Powers Frisco Win over Wichita

FRISCO, Texas - The Frisco RoughRiders scored four runs in the first three innings to help anchor a 5-2 victory over the Wichita Wind Surge on Saturday night from Riders Field.

The Riders jumped in front when Aaron Zavala launched a lead-off home run in the bottom of the fourth, jolting Frisco in front 1-0.

In the bottom of the second, Keyber Rodriguez hit into an RBI fielder's choice and Frainyer Chavez clubbed a sacrifice fly to give the RoughRiders a 3-0 lead.

Frisco padded the lead in the bottom of the fourth when Cooper Johnson pummeled an RBI double to push the Riders lead to 4-0. Wichita's Ben Ross then hit a solo homer in the top of the fourth, cutting the lead to 4-1.

In the bottom of the eighth, Johnson hammered his second double of the game and came around to score on a passed ball, handing the Riders a 5-1 lead.

Wichita's Jorel Ortega then hit a solo homer in the top of the ninth, but Frisco reliever Skylar Hales retired the next two batters to secure a 5-2 victory.

Frisco starter Mitch Bratt (2-1) earned the victory, allowing one run while fanning five and not walking a batter across five innings. Wind Surge starter Ricky Castro (0-2) took the loss, allowing four runs on six hits over 3.2 innings.

Notes to Know:

-Alejandro Osuna (2-for-4) extended his hitting streak to 16 games, the longest in the Texas League this year and tied for the fourth longest in RoughRiders franchise history.

-Bratt has notched 29 strikeouts on the season and 14 in his last two starts. His 7.3 strikeout-to-walk ratio is tied for the eighth-best in Minor League Baseball (min. 25 innings).

-Eight of nine Riders hitters reached base while six recorded a hit.

-After drawing 8,042 fans on Friday, Riders Field played host to a season-high attendance of 8,800 fans, the highest attendance for a Texas League game this season.

The Riders look to salvage a series split against the Wind Surge at 4:05 p.m. on Sunday, May 4th. Frisco RHP Florencio Serrano Jr. (0-1, 10.38) faces Wichita LHP Christian MacLeod (0-0, 0.00).

Promotions include Star Wars Night, Kids Sunday Funday presented by Raising Cane's and Lemon Chill Sunday.

For tickets and more information about the Frisco RoughRiders, visit or call 972.731.9200.

